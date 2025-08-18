EU to hold online meeting to discuss results of Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump in Washington

European Union countries will hold an online meeting to discuss the results of today's negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump at the White House. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow (August 19 – ed.) at 13:00 Central European Time (12:00 Kyiv time) to summarize today's meetings in Washington regarding Ukraine - said the President of the European Council, António Costa.

He emphasized that together with the United States, the European Union will continue to make efforts to establish a lasting peace that will guarantee the protection of key security interests of Ukraine and all of Europe.

Recall

The White House has released the official agenda for US President Donald Trump for August 18. A one-hour bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planned.

Meanwhile, British diplomats are "training" Volodymyr Zelenskyy before his meeting with Donald Trump to avoid a new scandal in the Oval Office.