EU to extend mission to train Ukrainian military for two years - Borrell
Kyiv • UNN
Josep Borrell announced the extension of EUMAM's mandate for the next two years. He emphasized the need to increase the training mission and provide the Ukrainian military with more capabilities.
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the European Union will extend the training mission to train the Ukrainian military for another two years, UNN reports.
"We will extend the mandate of the EUMAM Mission for the next two years," Borrell said after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.
He also emphasized the need to increase the training mission and provide the Ukrainian military with more capabilities.
Borrell: EU to discuss unblocking European Peace Fund disbursements for Ukraine14.10.24, 11:09 • 15019 views