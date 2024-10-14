Borrell: EU to discuss unblocking European Peace Fund disbursements for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Josep Borrell said that it is necessary to strengthen support for Ukraine because of Russian attacks. He announced a discussion on how to unblock the disbursement of the European Peace Fund, among other things.
EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said it is necessary to strengthen support for Ukraine amid Russian attacks, announcing, among other things, a discussion on how to unblock payments from the European Peace Fund. He said this upon arrival at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council with the participation of British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, UNN reports.
Details
"More on the same: Ukraine and the Middle East. In both cases, the situation is getting worse. In Ukraine, grain exports have become a problem again - Russia has attacked ships, three times. The ships carrying grain were attacked by the Russians. We have to increase our support. This is the only possible solution on our part. We will continue to discuss how to unblock the disbursement of the European Peace Fund and how to build up anti-wind capabilities. We have to put an end to the cycle of 'they destroy, we rebuild', we have to avoid destruction," Borrell said.
"Winter is already here. The power grid continues to be hit, and the war continues. Ukrainians are resisting, but they need more support. So today, Member States will discuss, we will listen to the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and we will hopefully take some decisions to increase our support," the EU High Representative emphasized.
