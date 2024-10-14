For the first time in 2 years: British Foreign Secretary to join EU ministers for talks on the Middle East and Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
David Lammy will join EU ministers in Luxembourg to discuss the Middle East and Ukraine. The visit is part of the new British government's efforts to “reset” relations with the EU.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg for the first time in two years, joining his EU counterparts at the invitation of EU diplomacy chief Josep Borel. The talks will focus on the Middle East and Ukraine, UNN reports, citing France 24.
Details
"Britain's foreign secretary will join European ministers at the EU Foreign Affairs Council for the first time in two years on Monday, as the new government seeks to 'reset' relations with the continent," the newspaper writes.
According to the Foreign Ministry, David Lammy will join a group of 27 EU foreign ministers for talks in Luxembourg on the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.
Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, extended the invitation, which followed the recent visit of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Brussels, where he "committed to going beyond" the UK's exit from the EU.
Lemmy said the government "intends to reset our relationship and deepen ties with our European partners to make us all safer.
"This visit is an opportunity for the UK to return to the table, discuss the world's most pressing issues with our closest neighbors and address the seismic challenges we all face," he added.
The ministry singled out Ukraine as a "shining example of how UK-EU cooperation is having a tangible impact," pointing to joint sanctions against Russia, coordinated training of Ukrainian troops, and joint work on humanitarian aid.
