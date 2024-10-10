EU Council approves 35 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

The EU Council has approved macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for 35 billion euros. This was reported by the Council of the European Union, UNN reports.

Details

The EU Council has announced that it has reached an agreement on a financial assistance package for Ukraine, including an exceptional macro-financial assistance loan of up to EUR 35 billion. The package also includes a new loan facility to help Ukraine meet its commitments to the G7 countries.

The financial assistance is aimed at urgently addressing Ukraine's growing financing needs amid intensifying Russian aggression. Under the Emergency Revenue Assistance for Ukraine initiative , the exceptional loan and bilateral loans will be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

The loan mechanism provides for the allocation of funds, which may include voluntary contributions from EU member states and third countries, to help Ukraine service and repay the loans.

