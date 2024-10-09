EU countries approve 35 bln euros loan for Ukraine using frozen russian assets - mass media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 23317 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 93555 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160175 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134140 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140992 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138013 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178857 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111959 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170081 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138886 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138520 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 81476 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106581 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108742 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160175 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178857 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170081 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197525 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186580 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138520 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138886 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145361 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136847 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153840 views
EU countries approve 35 bln euros loan for Ukraine using frozen russian assets - mass media

EU countries approve 35 bln euros loan for Ukraine using frozen russian assets - mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26331 views

EU member states have agreed on a plan to lend 35bn euros to Ukraine using frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia as collateral. This is part of a wider G7 initiative to provide Kiev with 45bn euros in aid.

European Union countries have given the green light to an unprecedented plan to issue a €35 billion loan to support Ukraine's war-torn economy using immobilized assets of the Central Bank of Russia as collateral, reports UNN citing Euronews.

The media outlet notes that the deal is part of a broader initiative by G7 allies to provide 45 billion euros ($50 billion) to Kiev as soon as possible. Ukraine is struggling to contain a renewed Russian offensive that has severely damaged its energy system and depleted its military reserves.

According to EU officials, the 35bn euros will be “undesignated” and “untargeted”, which means that the Ukrainian government will have maximum flexibility in spending the aid. Brussels hopes to start handing out the money early next year.

The agreement reached by the ambassadors on Wednesday night came a day after Hungary confirmed it would block a key change to the EU sanctions regime until the United States elects its next president on Nov. 5.

The media outlet notes that the agreement signed on Wednesday, which still needs to be ratified by the European Parliament, paves the way for the EU to increase its multi-billion dollar share by the end of the year and begin payments in early 2025.

Add

Under the G7 plan, the windfall profits from the assets would be used to gradually repay the amount of money each ally lends to Ukraine. If these profits are no longer available, the West will have to pay the bill.

The EU and the US were originally expected to contribute to the loan in equal installments of 18 billion euros ($20 billion) each, but a lack of specifics from Washington forced Brussels to sharply increase its share to 35 billion euros.

The bloc's contribution could be reduced if the U.S., Canada, Britain and Japan end up making larger pledges. Australia, which is not a member of the G7, could also contribute.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarEconomyPolitics
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
australiaAustralia
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

