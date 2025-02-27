EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

European Union leaders will discuss the appointment of a special envoy next week. He will represent the bloc in possible negotiations to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Several European leaders have previously called for the creation of such a position after the United States “shocked” Europe by speaking directly with Vladimir Putin, leaving the bloc out of early negotiations.

Earlier, the newspaper writes, Ukraine called on Europe to appoint a representative for potential peace talks as soon as possible.

At a special summit of EU leaders on March 6, discussions will focus on developing a common position on defense, both for rearming the continent and in relation to Ukraine. Leaders will also discuss the bloc's expectations of what peace in Ukraine will look like.

At the summit, the European Commission is expected to unveil a plan to inject hundreds of billions of euros into the defense industry.

Recall

The American side continues to negotiate with the Russian side to make progress on some areas, including ending the conflict, such as a ceasefire or some other agreement. Donald Trump has said that he would like to move directly to an agreement to end the war.