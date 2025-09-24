EU to allocate around €200 million for school meals for Ukrainian children

The European Union is ready to allocate about 200 million euros for school meals for Ukrainian children, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the conference "Restoring Childhood and Humanity: Advancing Peace in Ukraine through the Return of Ukrainian Children" in New York, writes UNN.

I am pleased to announce that we are ready to allocate approximately 200 million euros to provide school meals - said von der Leyen.

At the same time, the head of the European Commission emphasized that "we will not rest until the children of Ukraine return home."

"Let me briefly dwell on the abducted children who are trapped in a foreign land. We want to provide support in this matter, and that is why we are funding your prosecutor's office. So that families can see that justice has been served. That is why, together with UNICEF, we are investing more than 10 million euros. So that when children return, they are not only welcomed, but also helped to heal, learn, and dream of a future again," von der Leyen said.

According to her, "that is why we have sanctioned more than 50 individuals involved in these crimes." "And there will be more. But this fight is not only for Ukraine. It requires the determination of the whole world to put maximum pressure on Russia. That is why the EU is joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. We are pleased and honored to host a high-level international summit to put these children first on the global agenda," the head of the European Commission emphasized.

