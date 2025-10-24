EU tightens rules on driving licenses to reduce road fatalities

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
03:19 PM • 3600 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 10667 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
12:52 PM • 12014 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 25538 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 21042 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 18428 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 26760 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 67146 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 27102 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 20428 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
91%
739mm
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on SundayOctober 24, 07:11 AM • 38599 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 45725 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv regionOctober 24, 07:48 AM • 42680 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussedOctober 24, 07:50 AM • 45704 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideoOctober 24, 09:56 AM • 32904 views
Publications
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 25538 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 22518 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 22862 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 67146 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 63491 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Viktor Orbán
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"02:55 PM • 2966 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 9034 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 22458 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 45937 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 31844 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Su-34
Film
Gold

EU tightens rules on driving licenses to reduce road fatalities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

The European Union has adopted new rules on driving licenses, including digital licenses and cross-border penalties. This is part of a plan to reduce road fatalities, which reached almost 20,000 last year, by 2050.

EU tightens rules on driving licenses to reduce road fatalities

Last year, the number of road deaths in the European Union reached almost 20,000, and the EU intends to significantly reduce this number by 2050. As part of the next step to reduce road fatalities, European lawmakers this week adopted new rules for driving licenses across the EU, including the introduction of digital licenses and cross-border fines, UNN reports with reference to DPA.

Details

The reform is necessary because the world has changed. We must reduce the number of road deaths from 20,000 per year, and this reform is part of that package.

— said EU lawmaker Jutta Paulus of the German Green Party, who is co-rapporteur on the issue in parliament, to the European Newsroom (enr) in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

This reform is part of the Road Safety Package, through which the EU is pursuing its "Vision Zero" goal – zero fatalities and serious injuries on the roads by 2050.

According to the target set in 2018, the number of road fatalities should be halved by 2030 compared to 2019, but the EU is still far from achieving this goal.

The latest data from the European Commission shows that 19,940 people died in road accidents in 2024, which is 2% less compared to 2023 and 12% less than in 2019.

Ukrainian photographer Illya Ratman dies in car accident in USA18.09.25, 19:19 • 14228 views

Tieman also wants to introduce mandatory helmet use for children under 18 riding electric bicycles, citing the growing number of young people admitted to emergency rooms with brain injuries after accidents.

What's new for EU drivers

The new rules approved by EU lawmakers introduce stricter conditions for obtaining and renewing driving licenses, promote the exchange of information on serious traffic offenders between member states, and encourage the use of digital permits.

The most radical change is that serious traffic violations, such as drunk driving or excessive speeding, could lead to a ban on driving across the EU. Currently, penalties are generally limited to the country where the offense was committed.

Currently, almost 40% of drivers whose licenses have been revoked or suspended in a country other than where they were issued remain unpunished, Italian EU lawmaker Matteo Ricci told his colleagues.

However, EU lawmaker Markus Ferber from Germany clarified that cross-border driving license revocations would not apply to tourists who received a minor fine due to ignorance of local rules.

Contrary to previous discussions, there will be no mandatory medical examinations for people over a certain age. EU member states can decide for themselves whether a medical certificate or a self-assessment form is required for car and motorcycle driving licenses.

Each member state decides whether elderly drivers should undergo additional tests. We have provided member states with full flexibility in assessing their fitness to drive, to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy for citizens and healthcare systems.

— said Polish EU lawmaker Elżbieta Łukacijewska.

Horrific tragedy in London: double-decker bus crashes into bus stop, 17 people injured04.09.25, 15:57 • 4442 views

The law also aims to address the shortage of skilled workers in the transport sector. The minimum age for obtaining a truck driving license will be reduced from 21 to 18, and the minimum age for bus drivers from 24 to 21.

The new rules also set a maximum validity period of 15 years for car and motorcycle driving licenses, which can be reduced to 10 years in states where the driving license serves as an identity document.

What changes for future drivers

Those seeking to obtain a driving license will also face some changes. During exams, more attention will be paid to topics such as distraction caused by mobile phone use, blind spots, and driver assistance systems. Courses will also place more emphasis on interacting with pedestrians, children, and cyclists.

Accompanied driving – allowing young drivers to get behind the wheel at an early age provided they are accompanied by an experienced adult – will be expanded across the bloc.

Young drivers will also be given a two-year probationary period, during which they will be subject to stricter rules and penalties than experienced drivers.

The reform also aims to accelerate the bloc's attempts to make digital driving licenses the primary format, although EU citizens will still be able to request a physical document.

In Germany, the Technical Inspection Association (TÜV) warned that "much work still needs to be done" to digitize driving licenses. The main obstacle is the different software systems used by government agencies. However, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Transport said it aims to make national digital licenses available by the end of 2026.

The new rules will enter into force on the 20th day after their publication in the Official Journal of the EU. Member states will have three years to incorporate them into their legislation and another year to implement them in practice.

The content of this article is based on reports by AFP, ANP, BTA CTK, dpa, EFE, Lusa, PAP, STA, Tanjug and TT as part of the European Newsroom (enr) project.

Addition

The European Commission initiated a review of EU road safety rules, which should help save thousands of lives by 2050. Technical inspection of electric vehicles and emissions testing are also proposed.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Road traffic accident
European Commission
Jutta Paulus
European Union
Germany