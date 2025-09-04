Horrific tragedy in London: double-decker bus crashes into bus stop, 17 people injured

In central London, a double-decker bus drove onto the pavement and crashed into a fence near a crowded stop at Victoria Station. As a result of the accident, 17 people were injured, including pedestrians, passengers, and the driver: fifteen were hospitalized. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, writes UNN with reference to Dailymail.

Details

The accident occurred on the morning of September 4 at Victoria Station. As the publication notes, frightened pedestrians screamed and scattered from the road when the bus drove onto the pavement and crashed into a fence near a crowded bus stop. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called today at 8:20 AM regarding a report of a road traffic accident on Victoria Street in Westminster." Flight tracking data shows that London Air Ambulance likely landed in nearby St. James's Park.

According to authorities, "17 people were injured in the accident on Victoria Street, including the driver of bus route 24 and several passengers."

"15 people were taken to the hospital, and two were given medical assistance at the scene. Currently, there are no reports of fatalities," the Metropolitan Police reported.

Investigation of the incident

Police added that an investigation has been launched.

Photographs of the crash site show a large number of emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances, and a fire truck. The front of the damaged double-decker bus appears to have collapsed from the force of the collision, and its windshield sustained serious damage.

According to the police, the accident zone remains closed, and all vehicles have been removed from the area. A trail of diesel fuel flowing down Allington Street prompted police to prohibit smoking in the area due to concerns about the incident.

"We are working with the police and the operator Transport UK to urgently investigate this incident," said the head of TfL's bus services delivery department.

Chief Detective Superintendent Christina Jessah, who leads the police in the area, said: "We understand that this incident was very disturbing for everyone involved and affected, and we have launched an investigation. We appeal to witnesses or anyone with information to contact us. We are happy to provide any dashcam or mobile phone footage."

Eyewitness accounts

Amit Shuker, 47, said: "It (the bus) was coming from Westminster — it was going very fast and went off the road. There were about 15-16 people on the bus. People were screaming — it was terrible."

Another eyewitness said: "I heard a loud bang, went outside, and there was a woman lying on the floor, with many people around her. Many people from the gym ran out to help her."

An employee of Reply Ltd, whose office overlooks the accident site, reported that the injured were given medical assistance on their premises.

"I arrived right after the accident, about 10 minutes later, and there were many emergency services there. Two police vans, many police cars, three fire trucks," they told The Telegraph.

A security guard from the nearby Nova office building added that "10 to 12 injured people were treated in one of our receptions," but they "looked good."

"We dispatched resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle, a clinical team leader, an incident response officer, and a command and support vehicle. We also sent the London Air Ambulance," he also reported.

