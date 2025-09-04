Horrific tragedy in London: double-decker bus crashes into bus stop, 17 people injured

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
10:04 AM • 9218 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 14635 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 15633 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 14814 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 32260 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 38276 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 40906 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37510 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 71318 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27827 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.5m/s
39%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 276780 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 269903 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 267444 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 260538 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 24595 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 14171 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 13810 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 32268 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 33257 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 71323 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Paris
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 4860 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 14165 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 8582 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 15261 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 17372 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
Facebook
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

Horrific tragedy in London: double-decker bus crashes into bus stop, 17 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

In central London, a double-decker bus drove onto the pavement and crashed into a barrier near a crowded bus stop. As a result of the accident, 17 people were injured, 15 of whom were hospitalized; police have launched an investigation.

Horrific tragedy in London: double-decker bus crashes into bus stop, 17 people injured

In central London, a double-decker bus drove onto the pavement and crashed into a fence near a crowded stop at Victoria Station. As a result of the accident, 17 people were injured, including pedestrians, passengers, and the driver: fifteen were hospitalized. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, writes UNN with reference to Dailymail.

Details

The accident occurred on the morning of September 4 at Victoria Station. As the publication notes, frightened pedestrians screamed and scattered from the road when the bus drove onto the pavement and crashed into a fence near a crowded bus stop. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called today at 8:20 AM regarding a report of a road traffic accident on Victoria Street in Westminster." Flight tracking data shows that London Air Ambulance likely landed in nearby St. James's Park.

According to authorities, "17 people were injured in the accident on Victoria Street, including the driver of bus route 24 and several passengers."

"15 people were taken to the hospital, and two were given medical assistance at the scene. Currently, there are no reports of fatalities," the Metropolitan Police reported.

Investigation of the incident

Police added that an investigation has been launched.

Photographs of the crash site show a large number of emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances, and a fire truck. The front of the damaged double-decker bus appears to have collapsed from the force of the collision, and its windshield sustained serious damage.

According to the police, the accident zone remains closed, and all vehicles have been removed from the area. A trail of diesel fuel flowing down Allington Street prompted police to prohibit smoking in the area due to concerns about the incident.

"We are working with the police and the operator Transport UK to urgently investigate this incident," said the head of TfL's bus services delivery department.

Chief Detective Superintendent Christina Jessah, who leads the police in the area, said: "We understand that this incident was very disturbing for everyone involved and affected, and we have launched an investigation. We appeal to witnesses or anyone with information to contact us. We are happy to provide any dashcam or mobile phone footage."

Eyewitness accounts

Amit Shuker, 47, said: "It (the bus) was coming from Westminster — it was going very fast and went off the road. There were about 15-16 people on the bus. People were screaming — it was terrible."

Another eyewitness said: "I heard a loud bang, went outside, and there was a woman lying on the floor, with many people around her. Many people from the gym ran out to help her."

An employee of Reply Ltd, whose office overlooks the accident site, reported that the injured were given medical assistance on their premises.

"I arrived right after the accident, about 10 minutes later, and there were many emergency services there. Two police vans, many police cars, three fire trucks," they told The Telegraph.

A security guard from the nearby Nova office building added that "10 to 12 injured people were treated in one of our receptions," but they "looked good."

"We dispatched resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle, a clinical team leader, an incident response officer, and a command and support vehicle. We also sent the London Air Ambulance," he also reported.

Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon04.09.25, 02:48 • 24715 views

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
London