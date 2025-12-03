EU still pays Russia 1.5 billion euros monthly for fossil fuels - von der Leyen

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
11:38 AM • 2412 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 9222 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 13648 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 22749 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 31552 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 27603 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 37874 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75015 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49649 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39753 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
90%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New YearDecember 3, 02:43 AM • 16413 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal LodgeDecember 3, 03:42 AM • 19212 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 25028 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 26793 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 18807 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 3634 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 27403 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 39189 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 48426 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 46604 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 53154 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 55361 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 110582 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 84562 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 100340 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Fox News

EU still pays Russia 1.5 billion euros monthly for fossil fuels - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU pays Russia 1.5 billion euros monthly for fossil fuels. She emphasized that this amount has significantly decreased since the beginning of the war, but is still too high.

EU still pays Russia 1.5 billion euros monthly for fossil fuels - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU continues to pay Russia 1.5 billion euros monthly for fossil fuel imports. She made this statement during her speech, writes UNN.

Details

Commenting on the EU's previous agreement to completely abandon the use of Russian fossil fuels, von der Leyen announced the beginning of "an era of complete energy independence for Europe from Russia."

Many thought it was impossible. Well, the numbers speak for themselves, let me give you a few. Today, Russian gas imports – LNG and pipeline – have decreased from 45% to 13%, coal imports – from 51% to zero, and crude oil – from 26% to 2%

- said von der Leyen.

She emphasized that the EU's reduction in Russian fossil fuel imports has led to a decrease in the revenues that Russia uses to wage its aggressive war against Ukraine.

At the beginning of the war (Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 – ed.), we were paying Russia 12 billion euros per month for fossil fuels, and now this amount has decreased to 1.5 billion euros per month, which is still too much, and we aim to reduce it to zero

- von der Leyen promised.

Recall

The European Union has agreed on final rules that provide for a gradual cessation of Russian natural gas imports. A full embargo on supplies will come into force by the end of 2027 after approval by the EU Council and the European Parliament.

Partial ban from January 2026, full ban from 2027: Europe announces bold steps to abandon Russian oil and gas16.10.25, 17:02 • 2518 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine