EU still pays Russia 1.5 billion euros monthly for fossil fuels - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU continues to pay Russia 1.5 billion euros monthly for fossil fuel imports. She made this statement during her speech, writes UNN.

Commenting on the EU's previous agreement to completely abandon the use of Russian fossil fuels, von der Leyen announced the beginning of "an era of complete energy independence for Europe from Russia."

Many thought it was impossible. Well, the numbers speak for themselves, let me give you a few. Today, Russian gas imports – LNG and pipeline – have decreased from 45% to 13%, coal imports – from 51% to zero, and crude oil – from 26% to 2% - said von der Leyen.

She emphasized that the EU's reduction in Russian fossil fuel imports has led to a decrease in the revenues that Russia uses to wage its aggressive war against Ukraine.

At the beginning of the war (Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 – ed.), we were paying Russia 12 billion euros per month for fossil fuels, and now this amount has decreased to 1.5 billion euros per month, which is still too much, and we aim to reduce it to zero - von der Leyen promised.

The European Union has agreed on final rules that provide for a gradual cessation of Russian natural gas imports. A full embargo on supplies will come into force by the end of 2027 after approval by the EU Council and the European Parliament.

