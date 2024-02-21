EU reaches agreement on the world's first carbon certification scheme

European Union lawmakers reached a political agreement on Tuesday morning on a proposal to create the world's first registry for certified carbon dioxide removal from organic farming and industrial processes. This is reported by Euractiv, according to UNN.

Details

The preliminary agreement reached between the European Parliament and the Council of the EU Member States aims to expand high-quality carbon removal in the EU to meet the Union's goal of reducing emissions to zero by 2050.

The European Commission made this proposal in November 2022. This is the first step towards the creation of a pan-European registry that will eventually allow the trading of carbon removal units corresponding to one ton of CO2 removed from the atmosphere.

Carbon removal is moving forward! said MEP Lydia Pereira, the parliamentary spokesperson for the proposal, in a reaction published on X.

The new certification scheme will "prevent greenwashing and promote private investment in carbon removal." It will also help develop a voluntary carbon market.

