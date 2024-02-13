Ukraine is preparing to introduce a mechanism for carbon adjustment of imports - Ministry of Environment

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103056 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130378 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131073 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172465 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170010 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276946 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178001 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167043 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148740 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245413 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102687 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93391 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90419 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100435 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44569 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276946 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245413 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230614 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256041 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241878 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10688 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130378 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104123 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104221 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120491 views
Ukraine is preparing to introduce a mechanism for carbon adjustment of imports - Ministry of Environment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27427 views

Ukraine plans to launch a national emissions trading system in a pilot mode next year, and to fully launch it by 2026.

Next year, Ukraine will launch the National Emissions Trading System in a pilot mode, and in 2026 it should become fully operational. This is reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

To discuss the mechanisms of effective launch of the ETS needed in Ukraine, how to support business and minimize the consequences of the introduction of the ETS for it, the expert discussion "Effective Market Mechanisms and Tools for Climate Action" was held. 

In order to mitigate the impact of the CBA on our economy, we are already preparing a roadmap for the implementation of the ETS in Ukraine and analyzing the risks. Our task is to prepare the business as much as possible

- said Victoria Kireeva, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection.

The following questions were raised during the discussion:

  • Transition period from the introduction of a national emissions trading system to full accession to the EU ETS.
  • The optimal carbon price and its gradual increase during the transition period.
  • Supporting businesses in the process of preparing for the ETS and mitigating the potential negative impact of the REDD.
  • Climate finance instruments.
  • Means of additional international support for Ukraine.
  • EU experience in implementing mechanisms and its adaptation to Ukrainian realities .

The event also presented a preliminary roadmap and action plan for the implementation of the national emissions trading system.

The government is stepping up its work on climate policy: the next step is to prepare a law on greenhouse gas emission quotas, which is important for the implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU12.01.24, 13:43 • 27300 views

Addendum

The ministry added that despite the challenges posed by the hostilities, Ukraine continues to implement EU standards and climate projects. Earlier, during the International Leisure Forum "United for Nature. Agenda for Ukraine", the Minister of Environmental Protection Ruslan Strilets said.

For Ukraine, 2024 is definitely the year of the beginning of the climate dialogue. We are moving at a fast pace and have already started discussing the draft Law of Ukraine "On the Basic Principles of State Climate Policy 

- the Ministry of Environment summarized.

For reference

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is a mechanism for regulating carbon emissions at the border with the European Union. It is designed to prevent carbon pollution by charging EU importers for importing goods with a carbon footprint.

Recall

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine stated that Ukraine is advancing its climate policyby drafting a law on greenhouse gas emission quotas, which is key to EU integration, and planning a full launch of the ETS by 2026.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

