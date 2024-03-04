$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

EU prepares new sanctions against russia over navalny's death - media

Kyiv • UNN

 23719 views

The EU is preparing sanctions against about 30 russians and companies in connection with the death of russian politician alexei navalny, which are to be approved on March 18.

EU prepares new sanctions against russia over navalny's death - media

The European Union is preparing sanctions against about 30 russians and russian companies over the death of imprisoned russian politician alexei navalny. This was stated by Radio Liberty  journalist Rikard Dzosvyak on his page in X, UNN reports.

Details 

In response to navalny's death, the EU is preparing an entry ban and asset freeze on about 30 russian individuals and russian companies

- the post reads. 

According to the journalist, these measures should be ready for approval at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on March 18.  

US to impose "serious sanctions" on Russia over Navalny's death and war in Ukraine - Kirby20.02.24, 19:43 • 27723 views

Addendum

On February 29, the European Parliament adopted a resolutionstating that russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was murdered and that the russian authorities and President vladimir putin personally bear responsibility for his murder.

The resolution also says that the best response to the kremlin is to support Ukraine.

Recall

On March 1, Moscow hosted the funeral and burial of russian politician Alexei Navalny, who died in a prison colony on February 16.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
European Union
United States
Ukraine
