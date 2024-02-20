ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
US to impose "serious sanctions" on Russia over Navalny's death and war in Ukraine - Kirby

US to impose "serious sanctions" on Russia over Navalny's death and war in Ukraine - Kirby

Kyiv

 • 27704 views

On Friday, the US will announce new sanctions against Russia in response to the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

The United States will announce a large-scale package of sanctions against Russia on Friday over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the two-year war in Ukraine. This was announced on Tuesday by White House National Security Advisor John Kirby, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The package holds Russia accountable for what happened to Navalny and for its actions during the war in Ukraine, Kirby said, without providing details of the sanctions measures.

Speaking to reporters during a conference call, Kirby said the United States demands "full transparency" from Russia about how Navalny died last Friday in the Arctic colony.

The detention center then reported that Navalny had lost consciousness after a walk and died. US President Joe Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The United States has already imposed a wide range of sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Whatever story the Russian government chooses to tell the world, it is clear that President Putin and his government are responsible for Mr. Navalny's death," Kirby said.

Kirby said that the US Embassy in Moscow is looking for more information about Navalny's death, "but it's hard to know what to say to the Russians about his death.

Recall

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

Contact us about advertising