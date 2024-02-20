US to impose "serious sanctions" on Russia over Navalny's death and war in Ukraine - Kirby

The United States will announce a large-scale package of sanctions against Russia on Friday over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the two-year war in Ukraine. This was announced on Tuesday by White House National Security Advisor John Kirby, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The package holds Russia accountable for what happened to Navalny and for its actions during the war in Ukraine, Kirby said, without providing details of the sanctions measures.

Speaking to reporters during a conference call, Kirby said the United States demands "full transparency" from Russia about how Navalny died last Friday in the Arctic colony.

The detention center then reported that Navalny had lost consciousness after a walk and died. US President Joe Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The United States has already imposed a wide range of sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Whatever story the Russian government chooses to tell the world, it is clear that President Putin and his government are responsible for Mr. Navalny's death," Kirby said.

Kirby said that the US Embassy in Moscow is looking for more information about Navalny's death, "but it's hard to know what to say to the Russians about his death.

Recall

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.