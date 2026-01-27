$43.130.01
Financial Times

EU prepares ban on Russian nuclear products - European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The European Commission is preparing to ban Russian nuclear products, said spokeswoman Ana-Kaisa Itkonen. This is part of the EU's plan to remove all Russian energy carriers from the market.

EU prepares ban on Russian nuclear products - European Commission

The EU is preparing to ban Russian products in the nuclear energy sector, said European Commission spokeswoman Ana-Kaisa Itkonen during a briefing on Tuesday, writes UNN.

We said that by the end of this year we would propose an oil ban, and regarding nuclear energy and nuclear products, the preparation for this process is somewhat more complicated, but it is underway. I don't have specific deadlines, but I hope we can do it in due course.

- said Itkonen.

According to her, Brussels "(...) is absolutely unwavering in its desire to complete the energy reorientation policy, which is to remove all Russian energy carriers from the EU market, and, obviously, oil and nuclear products will complement it."

Recall

On January 26, the EU Council gave the final green light to a phased ban on Russian gas imports, with a full ban on LNG imports to take effect from the beginning of 2027, and pipeline gas imports from autumn 2027.

The European Commission indicated that it also "plans to propose legislation on the gradual cessation of Russian oil imports by the end of 2027."

According to the EU Council's explanation regarding the cessation of Russian energy imports, "with regard to nuclear energy, the goal will be to replace Russian nuclear fuel, the last Russian energy source still imported into the EU, with fuel from European sources, where possible."

Julia Shramko

