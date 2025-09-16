EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 762 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 7550 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 43058 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 55387 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 40168 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 43621 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 41630 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 74316 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 42901 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 34795 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.2m/s
48%
753mm
Popular news
Five people wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVAPhotoSeptember 15, 09:58 PM • 10917 views
Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international lawPhotoSeptember 15, 10:25 PM • 13640 views
One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on ZaporizhzhiaVideoSeptember 15, 10:34 PM • 17431 views
Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPDPhotoSeptember 16, 12:27 AM • 4506 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 4976 views
Publications
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 812 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 21696 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 47861 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 52098 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 74347 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Tusk
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 33342 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 33447 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 38882 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 44633 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 94647 views
Actual
Shahed-136
BM-30 Smerch
Eurofighter Typhoon
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

The EU has postponed the presentation of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. This issue has been removed from the Coreper II agenda without a new date being set.

EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico

The European Union has removed the issue of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia from the agenda of Wednesday's Coreper II meeting, Politico reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

"The next package of sanctions against Russia - the 19th since the beginning of Moscow's war against Ukraine - will no longer be presented on Wednesday," an EU diplomat and an official from one of the delegations said. The issue "was removed from the Coreper II agenda" at a time when US President Donald Trump and the EU itself are increasing pressure on Slovakia and Hungary to reduce their dependence on Russian oil, the publication writes.

The information was communicated to the governments of the bloc's countries late on Monday afternoon, with no details on when the sanctions would be announced. A European Commission spokesman declined to comment.

EU considers sanctions against companies in India and China after Trump's demands on Russian oil - Bloomberg15.09.25, 17:23 • 2974 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine