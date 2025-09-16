EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico

The European Union has removed the issue of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia from the agenda of Wednesday's Coreper II meeting, Politico reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

"The next package of sanctions against Russia - the 19th since the beginning of Moscow's war against Ukraine - will no longer be presented on Wednesday," an EU diplomat and an official from one of the delegations said. The issue "was removed from the Coreper II agenda" at a time when US President Donald Trump and the EU itself are increasing pressure on Slovakia and Hungary to reduce their dependence on Russian oil, the publication writes.

The information was communicated to the governments of the bloc's countries late on Monday afternoon, with no details on when the sanctions would be announced. A European Commission spokesman declined to comment.

