EU must define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin - Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas believes that the EU should define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

The publication notes that Kallas seems somewhat skeptical about the idea of appointing an EU representative to negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She previously stated that "it is more important than having a seat at the negotiating table to know what to ask for when you are sitting at it."

Now she returns to this issue and says that the main focus should be on defining Europe's key demands.

"That is why I have proposed to the member states a specific mandate for the demands we must make of Russia. Therefore, everyone who sits at this negotiating table, whether individually or bilaterally, must ask for this from the Russians. We have a saying in Estonia: if you demand a lot, you get little; if you demand little, you get nothing; and if you demand nothing, you pay extra."

