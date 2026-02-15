$42.990.00
EU must define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Kaja Kallas believes that the EU should define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin. She emphasizes that it is important to know what to ask for at the negotiating table.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas believes that the EU should define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The publication notes that Kallas seems somewhat skeptical about the idea of appointing an EU representative to negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She previously stated that "it is more important than having a seat at the negotiating table to know what to ask for when you are sitting at it."

The EU will demand concessions from Russia as part of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: among them - a reduction in armed forces

Now she returns to this issue and says that the main focus should be on defining Europe's key demands.

"That is why I have proposed to the member states a specific mandate for the demands we must make of Russia. Therefore, everyone who sits at this negotiating table, whether individually or bilaterally, must ask for this from the Russians. We have a saying in Estonia: if you demand a lot, you get little; if you demand little, you get nothing; and if you demand nothing, you pay extra."

Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Kaya Kallas
The Guardian
European Union
Estonia
Ukraine