Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that Ukraine is making concessions for peace, and that greater pressure is needed on Russia to see concessions from the Russian side, as well as the need to provide Ukraine with tangible security guarantees, but Americans must also be part of this. She stated this on Thursday, arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, writes UNN.

Details

"My worry is that we have seen a lot of concessions also on the Ukrainian side. But that is blurring the picture because Ukraine is not the one who is doing the aggression. It's Russia who is doing this. So we should put more pressure on Russia so that we would see concessions on the Russian side," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, answering a question about whether she believes that the United States can provide Ukraine with security guarantees only in exchange for territorial concessions.

"On the security guarantees, it is very important that we give tangible security guarantees. We also talk about this today. What more can we do on the European side. But it's true that also Americans have to be part," Kallas pointed out.

The EU foreign policy chief emphasized: "If the Ukrainians are making very hard concessions, then they are making this in order to have peace for the rest of Ukraine. And then it has to be very clear that there is peace for the rest of Ukraine, that Russia doesn't just attack again."

Addition

Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States allegedly told Ukraine that it "must sign a peace agreement with Russia to receive US security guarantees."

Before that, the Financial Times reported that the Trump administration had made it clear to Ukraine that US security guarantees depend on Kyiv's agreement to a peace deal, which would likely require it to cede Donbas to Russia.

But a Reuters source said that "the United States is not telling Ukraine what should be in a peace deal, and that to suggest Washington is trying to force Ukraine into territorial concessions to Russia is misleading."