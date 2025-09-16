$41.230.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU moving towards abandoning Russian fossil fuel imports – European Commission spokesperson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho stated that the European Union is confidently moving towards abandoning Russian fossil fuel imports. Details of the 19th sanctions package will be announced later.

EU moving towards abandoning Russian fossil fuel imports – European Commission spokesperson

European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho reacted to the words of White House chief Donald Trump, stating that the European Union is confidently moving towards abandoning the import of Russian fossil fuels. As for the 19th package of sanctions, details about it will be announced later, writes UNN with reference to the European Commission website.

Details

We already addressed this issue yesterday regarding the requests that President Trump made through his social media a few days ago. In fact, this is what we have been actively working on for almost three years. This is a gradual phasing out of fossil fuel imports from Russia, and we are making good progress on our own plans.

 - Pinho stated.

The European Commission spokeswoman added that results have now been achieved in the direction of Europe's energy security, and a new package of sanctions against Russia is also being prepared.

Thanks to truly very, very thorough work, results have been achieved in ensuring energy security. Now, a package of sanctions is being prepared in parallel, and there are various options that can be covered.

- Pinho noted.

Paula Pinho also did not disclose details about the new package of sanctions, emphasizing that everything will become known during its presentation.

We are currently working on this, discussing it with member states as well, as we always do before submitting a sanctions package, and this work is ongoing, and as soon as we present it, we will see what is in it.

- Pinho emphasized.

Context

Over the weekend, Trump said he was ready to impose "serious" sanctions on Russian oil if European countries did the same. Russian energy purchases by China and India play a significant role in financing Putin's war with Ukraine, the publication notes.

The European Union will postpone the official submission of another package of sanctions against Russia after US President Donald Trump demanded stricter European measures as a condition for the US to move forward with its own sanctions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

