EU ministers to discuss prosperity plan for Ukraine - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will today consider a prosperity plan for post-war Ukraine. The European Commission is working on this plan, which is closely linked to Europe.

EU ministers to discuss prosperity plan for Ukraine - Kallas

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will today consider a prosperity plan for post-war Ukraine, which the European Commission is working on, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday, arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, UNN reports.

The European Commission is working on a prosperity plan. And today Commissioner Kos will brief the ministers on it. Of course, Ukraine's prosperity is closely linked to Europe, because geographically it is in Europe. Thus, it is obvious that we have our role in this matter

- said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Addition

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU is close to an agreement with the US and Ukraine on a single Prosperity Framework for post-war Ukraine, and this document offers a response built on five key pillars.

Later, the European Commission indicated that the so-called prosperity plan for post-war Ukraine, which the EU is working on with the US and Ukraine, contains no reference to a date in the context of discussing Ukraine's accession to the bloc.

Julia Shramko

