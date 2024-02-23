EU may lift sanctions against Slovak citizen defended by Fico - media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32043 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 119363 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74915 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 285485 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241242 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232410 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251864 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157903 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372215 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 91671 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 114813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52452 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52507 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 119427 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 285559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 216590 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241286 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21643 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29614 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29437 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74467 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81542 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

EU may lift sanctions against Slovak citizen defended by Fico - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23317 views

The EU plans to lift sanctions against a Slovak citizen and two Russian businessmen.

EU may lift sanctions against Slovak citizen defended by Fico - media

The European Union plans to lift sanctions against two Russian businessmen and a Slovak citizen associated with the pro-Kremlin biker group Night Wolves, whose case Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has repeatedly supported and discussed with senior EU officials, Euractiv reports, UNN writes.

Details

The EU has frozen the assets and travel bans of approximately 2,000 individuals and entities believed to have been involved in or profited from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, some of these sanctions expire on March 15, including those against Slovak businessman Josef Gambalek, whom Fico has repeatedly advocated for, the newspaper writes.

"After returning to power in October 2023, Fico raised the issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his state visit to Germany in January," the publication notes

"(Hambalek) has done nothing to harm Slovakia's national interests, and it is unprecedented that a Slovak and EU citizen has been included in the sanctions list just because of his love of motorcycling," Fico said at a press conference in late January.

Gambalek was reportedly added to the sanctions list in the summer of 2022 for supporting the Kremlin's interests in its aggression against Ukraine.

"Josef Hambalek is the president of the European branch of the nationalist motorcycle club Nightwolves MC, based in Slovakia. He may be associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other representatives of the Russian government," the current EU sanctions list reads.

"Gambalek has long-standing contacts with politicians from Smer Fico's party, especially Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak, who also seems to be a passionate biker," the newspaper writes.

Two diplomatic sources told Reuters that in addition to Gambalek, the EU is not extending sanctions against two Russian businessmen - Arkady Volozh, co-founder of Russian Internet giant Yandex, and Sergei Mndoyanets, who is in charge of government relations at Russian conglomerate Sistema.

One of the diplomatic sources said that these three sanctions clauses were recognized as "unjustified from a legal point of view." "Thus, the sanctions against all these entrepreneurs will expire on March 15," the newspaper writes.

Hungary fails to remove three people, including Russian oligarchs, from EU sanctions list - media21.02.24, 13:14 • 26696 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Robert Kaliňák
European Commission
Reuters
Robert Fico
European Union
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Slovakia
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02