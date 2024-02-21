ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92445 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109509 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152259 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252143 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174553 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165750 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148390 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226829 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39799 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74126 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 42209 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 35029 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67590 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252143 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226829 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212792 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238504 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225222 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92445 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67590 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74126 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113287 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114167 views
Hungary fails to remove three people, including Russian oligarchs, from EU sanctions list - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26669 views

The EU has agreed to extend sanctions against more than 1,900 individuals and entities, including Russian and Belarusian, for another six months, despite Hungary's unsuccessful attempt to remove some individuals from the sanctions list again.

EU ambassadors have agreed to extend sanctions against more than 1,900 individuals and companies, including Russian ones, for another six months, while Hungary's attempt to remove several individuals from the list failed again, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak told X on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The EU ambassadors also agreed to extend sanctions against more than 1,900 individuals and companies in Russia and Belarus for another 6 months. Hungary wanted to exclude Usmanov, Kantor, and Mazepin Jr. (as usual), but again failed

- Yozvyak wrote.

EU extends sanctions against Russia for another year20.02.24, 08:59 • 34450 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
hungaryHungary

