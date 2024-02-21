Hungary fails to remove three people, including Russian oligarchs, from EU sanctions list - media

EU ambassadors have agreed to extend sanctions against more than 1,900 individuals and companies, including Russian ones, for another six months, while Hungary's attempt to remove several individuals from the list failed again, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak told X on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The EU ambassadors also agreed to extend sanctions against more than 1,900 individuals and companies in Russia and Belarus for another 6 months. Hungary wanted to exclude Usmanov, Kantor, and Mazepin Jr. (as usual), but again failed - Yozvyak wrote.

EU extends sanctions against Russia for another year