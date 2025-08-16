$41.450.00
EU may ease sanctions against Russia in exchange for ceasefire – Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

The European Union is considering easing sanctions against Russia on the condition of a ceasefire. EU ambassadors are discussing the proposal after Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin.

EU may ease sanctions against Russia in exchange for ceasefire – Media

Europe may ease sanctions against Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin commits to observing a ceasefire within certain deadlines. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

Currently, EU ambassadors are meeting for emergency talks in Brussels after Donald Trump's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

High-ranking diplomats are discussing what the EU can offer to achieve a truce in Ukraine.

Europeans have not yet decided on the timeframe for their proposal to ease sanctions in exchange for a truce.

Addition

European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta did not provide additional details, but noted the timing of the next round of measures against Russia.

"The European Union has stated that it hopes to adopt the 19th package of sanctions against Russia next month," the publication reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a coordination meeting on Ukraine. Security guarantees that will accompany a lasting peace will be discussed.

