EU leaders insist on consultations with Trump before meeting with Putin on war in Ukraine - report

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7358 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM • 44027 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 66932 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 47861 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 107703 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 116832 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 101003 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 71102 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 119885 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 210148 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
6.5m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 98108 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for UkraineAugust 11, 08:11 AM • 38892 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 57463 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 40579 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 47609 views
Publications
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7410 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 44078 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 48296 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 58151 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 66975 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Andriy Yermak
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 44028 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 95395 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 210148 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 359042 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 261461 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Kh-101

EU leaders insist on consultations with Trump before meeting with Putin on war in Ukraine - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

European leaders are pushing for consultations with Trump to define Europe's "red lines" before his meeting with Putin in Alaska. The discussion will concern the war in Ukraine and a possible ceasefire.

EU leaders insist on consultations with Trump before meeting with Putin on war in Ukraine - report

European leaders, who state that Russia is an existential threat to their continent, are insisting on consultations with US President Donald Trump to mark Europe's "red lines" before his meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine on Friday in Alaska, reports The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The call for official consultations is one of the expected outcomes of the emergency virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers, convened on Monday by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The meeting is also expected to put forward a demand for Russia to agree to a ceasefire and hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the publication writes.

EU officially confirmed the convening of a meeting before the Trump-Putin summit11.08.25, 13:59 • 2238 views

"President Trump is right in saying that Russia must stop the war against Ukraine. The United States has the ability to force Russia into serious negotiations," Kallas said ahead of the EU meeting.

However, she said, "any agreement between the US and Russia must include Ukraine and the EU, as this is a security issue for both Ukraine and all of Europe."

EU convenes urgent meeting over upcoming US-Russia talks on Ukraine - Kallas10.08.25, 20:27 • 6006 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also emphasized Europe's importance, stating: "Europe is paying for Ukraine's defense, and we are supporting the Ukrainian state. This is a matter of existential European security interests. We appreciate President Trump's efforts, but we will make decisions here in Europe ourselves."

"To achieve a just peace, Russia needs to limit its military goals," he said.

The White House insists that the meeting in Alaska will be held to assess Putin's readiness to make concessions for peace, including accepting Western security guarantees for Ukraine, the publication writes.

Trump, who is said to have "shown increasing impatience with the Russian leader in recent months," has long stated that he sees no possibility of a ceasefire until he meets Putin in person.

EU plans strategy to influence Trump-Putin summit in Alaska - Politico11.08.25, 13:03 • 8942 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Kaya Kallas
The Guardian
Radosław Sikorski
White House
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland