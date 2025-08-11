$41.390.07
EU officially confirmed the convening of a meeting before the Trump-Putin summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

The European Union officially confirmed the holding of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on August 11, 2025. The meeting will take place before the negotiations between US President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on August 15.

The EU has officially confirmed that a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council will be held on Monday before the upcoming talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, UNN reports, citing the agenda on the EU Council website.

Details

"Informal video conference of foreign ministers, August 11, 2025," the European institution reported.

Addition

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas emphasized that any agreement between the United States and Russia to end the war in Ukraine must include Kyiv and the bloc, and convened an emergency meeting of EU ministers.

EU convenes urgent meeting over upcoming US-Russia talks on Ukraine - Kallas10.08.25, 20:27 • 5886 views

Politico reported that the EU Foreign Affairs Council would develop a strategy on how to influence the outcome of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska "from afar."

Putin and Trump will meet in the US state of Alaska on Friday, August 15.

Julia Shramko

