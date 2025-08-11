EU officially confirmed the convening of a meeting before the Trump-Putin summit

The EU has officially confirmed that a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council will be held on Monday before the upcoming talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, UNN reports, citing the agenda on the EU Council website.

"Informal video conference of foreign ministers, August 11, 2025," the European institution reported.

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas emphasized that any agreement between the United States and Russia to end the war in Ukraine must include Kyiv and the bloc, and convened an emergency meeting of EU ministers.

Politico reported that the EU Foreign Affairs Council would develop a strategy on how to influence the outcome of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska "from afar."

Putin and Trump will meet in the US state of Alaska on Friday, August 15.