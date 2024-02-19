EU launches investigation into TikTok over alleged violations of child protection rules

The European Union will investigate the activities of the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok for possible violation of the Digital Services Act (DSA), in areas related to the protection of minors, advertising transparency, as well as harmful content and risks of addictive design, reports UNN, citing the European Commission's page.

We have opened formal proceedings to assess whether TikTok may have violated the Digital Services Act - , the European Commission said in a statement.

The European Commission's concerns are being raised:

▪️ protection of minors;

▪️ advertising;

▪️ access to data for researchers;

▪️ managing the risks of addictive design;

▪️ malicious content.

The decision was made after analyzing TikTok's risk assessment report and responding to Brussels' requests for additional information on what measures the video-sharing platform is taking to combat illegal content, protect minors and access to data.

In December last year, the EU executive had already begun using the DSA's new powers to investigate the activities of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to find out whether it had violated EU rules on content moderation.

New evidence is currently being considered - if the DSA rules have been violated, the platform may be subject to fines of up to 6% of its global turnover.

Recall

ByteDance-owned social network TikTok will step up its fight against disinformation and fake news ahead of the European Parliament elections in June.

Ahead of the European Union parliamentary elections, Google plans to launch a campaign to combat disinformation in five EU countries.

