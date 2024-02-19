EU launches investigation into TikTok over alleged violations of child protection rules

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90794 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109309 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152066 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155959 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251911 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174520 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165725 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148378 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226709 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72670 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40672 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33778 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66347 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251911 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226709 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212681 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238397 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225130 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90794 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66347 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72670 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113244 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114128 views
EU launches investigation into TikTok over alleged violations of child protection rules

EU launches investigation into TikTok over alleged violations of child protection rules

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20321 views

The EU launches an investigation into TikTok for possible violations of child protection and harmful content rules under the Digital Services Act.

The European Union will investigate the activities of the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok for possible violation of the Digital Services Act (DSA), in areas related to the protection of minors, advertising transparency, as well as harmful content and risks of addictive design, reports UNN, citing the European Commission's page

We have opened formal proceedings to assess whether TikTok may have violated the Digital Services Act

- , the European Commission said in a statement.

The European Commission's concerns are being raised:

▪️ protection of minors;

▪️ advertising;

▪️ access to data for researchers;

▪️ managing the risks of addictive design;

▪️ malicious content.

The decision was made after analyzing TikTok's risk assessment report and responding to Brussels' requests for additional information on what measures the video-sharing platform is taking to combat illegal content, protect minors and access to data.

In December last year, the EU executive had already begun using the DSA's new powers to investigate the activities of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to find out whether it had violated EU rules on content moderation.

New evidence is currently being considered - if the DSA rules have been violated, the platform may be subject to fines of up to 6% of its global turnover.

Recall

ByteDance-owned social network TikTok will step up its fight against disinformation and fake news ahead of the European Parliament elections in June.

Ahead of the European Union parliamentary elections, Google plans to launch a campaign to combat disinformation in five EU countries.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
tiktokTikTok
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
twitterTwitter
googleGoogle

