EU joins international coalition to return Ukrainian children - Borrell
Kyiv • UNN
The EU has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as an observer to act and return all the thousands of Ukrainian children forcibly displaced and deported by Russia, which must be held accountable for this horrific and inhumane crime.
The European Union has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as an observer. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on his page in X, UNN reports .
Details
Following discussions at the Ukraine Peace Summit, the EU has become an observer in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. It is time to act and return all thousands of forcibly displaced and deported Ukrainian children
Borrell emphasized that Russia must be held accountable for this horrific and inhumane crime.
Recall
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children has expanded and now includes 37 countries around the world.
