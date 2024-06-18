$41.340.03
EU joins international coalition to return Ukrainian children - Borrell

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37007 views

The EU has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as an observer to act and return all the thousands of Ukrainian children forcibly displaced and deported by Russia, which must be held accountable for this horrific and inhumane crime.

EU joins international coalition to return Ukrainian children - Borrell

The European Union has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as an observer. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on his page in X, UNN reports .

Details

Following discussions at the Ukraine Peace Summit, the EU has become an observer in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. It is time to act and return all thousands of forcibly displaced and deported Ukrainian children

- the post reads. 

Borrell emphasized that Russia must be held accountable for this horrific and inhumane crime.

Recall

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children has expanded and now includes 37 countries around the world.

Argentina joins international coalition for return of Ukrainian children - Lubinets29.05.24, 21:42 • 26813 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Office of the President of Ukraine
Argentina
European Union
Josep Borrell
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
