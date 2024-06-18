EU joins international coalition to return Ukrainian children - Borrell

The European Union has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as an observer. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on his page in X, UNN reports .

Following discussions at the Ukraine Peace Summit, the EU has become an observer in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. It is time to act and return all thousands of forcibly displaced and deported Ukrainian children - the post reads.

Borrell emphasized that Russia must be held accountable for this horrific and inhumane crime.

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children has expanded and now includes 37 countries around the world.

