Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Diplomat

EU increases support for Ukraine and strengthens pressure on Russia - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The European Union is stepping up financial support for Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities and doubling contributions to the Energy Support Fund. The EU is also intensifying measures against Russia's shadow fleet and imposing new sanctions for human rights violations.

EU increases support for Ukraine and strengthens pressure on Russia - Kallas

The European Union, in parallel with diplomatic efforts, continues to strengthen practical support for Ukraine and sanctions pressure on Russia. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, UNN reports.

Details

She announced that the European Union would more actively use financial instruments to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"We will make better use of the European Investment Bank to finance cooperation in the defense industry," Kallas said.

Separately, she focused on supporting Ukraine's energy sector, which remains one of the key targets of Russian attacks.

"As Russia systematically attacks energy infrastructure, over the past year we have doubled our contributions to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine – to 1.85 billion euros," she noted.

Kallas also announced increased measures against Russia's shadow fleet and sanctions circumvention.

"We are tightening the net around Russia's shadow fleet, including through the implementation of a collection of best practices," she said.

In addition, the European Union has imposed new sanctions against individuals involved in serious human rights violations in Russia.

"Today we also imposed sanctions against new individuals for massive human rights violations in Russia," Kallas said.

She emphasized that support for Ukraine will remain one of the EU's key priorities, along with strengthening deterrence against Russian aggression.

Recall

EU foreign ministers did not reach an agreement on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. Work on restrictive measures continues, with a focus on increasing pressure on the aggressor.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

