EU imports Russian oil hidden by other labeling - media

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70062 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104987 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147990 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152231 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248792 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173769 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165081 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148266 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225047 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102034 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41202 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35937 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54186 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47985 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248792 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225047 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211226 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237021 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223888 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70062 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47985 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54186 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112594 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113519 views
EU imports Russian oil hidden by other labeling - media

EU imports Russian oil hidden by other labeling - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15891 views

Greece imports Russian oil under the guise of Turkish fuel, circumventing EU import sanctions.

Greece imports Russian oil despite Athens' assurances that the country does not accept cargoes with Russian markings in accordance with the European Union's ban. This was reported by POLITICO, according to UNN. 

Details 

The newspaper writes that a ship loaded with 150,000 barrels of gas oil (a fuel similar to diesel fuel) has set sail from Turkey  to the Motor Oil Hellas refinery in southern Greece. 

Athens claims that the fuel was Turkish. They insist that they do not accept cargoes with Russian markings in accordance with the EU ban. But new research and reports show that the cargo was most likely exactly that: Russian oil, hidden by the new labeling.

According to research by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD), as well as POLITICO, Russian oil appears to be flowing massively to the EU via Turkey.

As the publication notes,  this scheme is possible thanks to a workaround in the Brussels sanctions that allows "mixed" fuel to be imported into the EU if it is labeled as non-Russian. According to research, this loophole brought Moscow up to 3 billion euros from just three ports in the 12 months after the EU banned Russian fuel in February 2023.

This workaround illustrates the ways in which Russia circumvents EU sanctions to protect its fossil fuel trade, which accounts for nearly half of the Kremlin's budget and is a vital conduit for its military campaign in Ukraine. 

The latest revelations, according to the newspaper, have prompted the EU to act - currently, the EU countries are discussing the 14th package of sanctions against Russia. 

EU proposes sanctions against any financial institution in the world that helps Russia - Reuters15.05.24, 16:15 • 35617 views

It is reported that between February 2023 and February 2024, Turkey increased its purchases from Russia by 105 percent compared to the previous 12 months. During the same period, fuel exports from Turkey to the EU increased by 107 percent.

As POLITICO writes, this does not mean that all fuel cargo coming to the EU from Turkey is Russian. Turkey has refineries capable of processing almost 1 million barrels of oil per day. In addition, Turkish companies are likely to resell some non-Russian fuel to the EU.

But the geographical location of several Turkish ports, combined with import-export data, strongly suggests that significant volumes of Russian fuel were simply repackaged and transferred on, the publication noted.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
