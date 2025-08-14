EU hopes to adopt 19th package of sanctions against Russia next month - Bloomberg

$41.510.09
09:32 AM • 14614 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 51977 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 33421 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 32581 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 32175 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 33703 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 42649 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 42915 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41278 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 43178 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Popular news
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - FialaAugust 14, 03:08 AM • 5418 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 36309 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 34377 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 14349 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 14288 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 52056 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 174150 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 148073 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 137412 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 147387 views
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 14816 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 34096 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 55977 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 108819 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 124881 views
EU hopes to adopt 19th package of sanctions against Russia next month - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

The European Union plans to adopt the 19th package of sanctions against Russia next month. This will continue to pressure the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine.

EU hopes to adopt 19th package of sanctions against Russia next month - Bloomberg

European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta did not provide further details, but noted the timing of the next round of measures against Russia.

Reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

The European Union said it hopes to adopt the 19th package of sanctions against Russia next month.

- the publication reports.

Pressure on the Kremlin will continue as Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine is still ongoing. The European Union bloc seeks to maintain the necessary leverage over the aggressor country.

European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta provided details on the timing of the next package of sanctions against Russia at a daily press briefing in Brussels on Thursday, but did not provide further details on what exactly might be included in this package.

- Bloomberg reports.

It should be noted that a few days ago, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, reported on the work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

Britain abandoned plans to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine, but promises "tough sanctions" to pressure Russia - The Times14.08.25, 09:43 • 2044 views

The official emphasized that concessions to Russia are not yet being considered.

Since Russia has not yet agreed to a full and unconditional ceasefire, we should not even talk about concessions.

- Kallas noted.

China imposed sanctions on two EU banks13.08.25, 20:48 • 6062 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

