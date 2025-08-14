EU hopes to adopt 19th package of sanctions against Russia next month - Bloomberg

European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta did not provide further details, but noted the timing of the next round of measures against Russia.

The European Union said it hopes to adopt the 19th package of sanctions against Russia next month. - the publication reports.

Pressure on the Kremlin will continue as Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine is still ongoing. The European Union bloc seeks to maintain the necessary leverage over the aggressor country.

European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta provided details on the timing of the next package of sanctions against Russia at a daily press briefing in Brussels on Thursday, but did not provide further details on what exactly might be included in this package. - Bloomberg reports.

It should be noted that a few days ago, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, reported on the work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

The official emphasized that concessions to Russia are not yet being considered.

Since Russia has not yet agreed to a full and unconditional ceasefire, we should not even talk about concessions. - Kallas noted.

