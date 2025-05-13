EU extends sanctions for cyberattacks until 2026: details of the decision

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch
05:20 AM • 13385 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 18888 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 30198 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 39183 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 45442 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 72933 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 75892 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 35371 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 31859 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 28342 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
64%
748mm
Popular news

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

12:27 AM • 6508 views

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

01:22 AM • 10804 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM • 17020 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

02:42 AM • 12803 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

03:13 AM • 10518 views
Publications

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 13385 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

05:00 AM • 18888 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 72933 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 75892 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 98108 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 35223 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 73800 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 49494 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 55175 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 135330 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

EU extends sanctions for cyberattacks until 2026: details of the decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The EU Council has extended sanctions for cyberattacks, which allow for the imposition of restrictions against individuals and institutions involved, until May 18, 2026, and the legal regime until 2028. Currently, sanctions are in place against 17 individuals and 4 institutions.

EU extends sanctions for cyberattacks until 2026: details of the decision

The Council of the European Union has extended the sanctions for cyberattacks until May 18, 2026. It also extended the legal regime for the application of these restrictions for three years, i.e. until May 18, 2028. This is stated in the decision published on the website of the European Council, reports UNN.

Details

The relevant framework will allow the European Union to impose targeted sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in cyberattacks that have a significant impact and pose an external threat to the EU and its members.

Targeted sanctions may also be imposed in response to cyberattacks against third countries or international organizations. This will happen if such measures are deemed necessary to achieve the objectives of the Common Foreign and Security Policy.

Currently, the EU applies such restrictions against 17 individuals and 4 institutions. This includes freezing assets and prohibiting the provision of financial resources to them, directly or indirectly.

Recall

The European Union plans to ban these vessels from entering EU ports and using European maritime services. Sanctions are also expected against captains, 54 companies and 14 individuals.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Council of the European Union
European Union
Brent
$64.90
Bitcoin
$102,474.20
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,261.20
Ethereum
$2,450.13