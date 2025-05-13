EU extends sanctions for cyberattacks until 2026: details of the decision

The Council of the European Union has extended the sanctions for cyberattacks until May 18, 2026. It also extended the legal regime for the application of these restrictions for three years, i.e. until May 18, 2028. This is stated in the decision published on the website of the European Council, reports UNN.

Details

The relevant framework will allow the European Union to impose targeted sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in cyberattacks that have a significant impact and pose an external threat to the EU and its members.

Targeted sanctions may also be imposed in response to cyberattacks against third countries or international organizations. This will happen if such measures are deemed necessary to achieve the objectives of the Common Foreign and Security Policy.

Currently, the EU applies such restrictions against 17 individuals and 4 institutions. This includes freezing assets and prohibiting the provision of financial resources to them, directly or indirectly.

Recall

The European Union plans to ban these vessels from entering EU ports and using European maritime services. Sanctions are also expected against captains, 54 companies and 14 individuals.