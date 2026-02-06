$43.140.03
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk region
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killed
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
EU Court allows confiscation of cars imported from Russia in violation of sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

The European Union Court has allowed the confiscation of cars belonging to Russian citizens that were imported into the EU in violation of the sanctions regime. These vehicles are not subject to registration and may be seized.

EU Court allows confiscation of cars imported from Russia in violation of sanctions

The European Union Court of Justice has ruled that allows the confiscation of cars belonging to Russian citizens that were imported into EU countries in violation of the sanctions regime. Such vehicles are not subject to registration, and the very fact of their import can be grounds for seizure. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

As follows from the decision of the European Union Court of Justice in Luxembourg, cars of Russian citizens imported into the EU in violation of the sanctions regime are not subject to registration and may be seized by the authorities. Thus, the request for a preliminary ruling from the Düsseldorf Finance Court of September 4, 2024, was satisfied.

The case was initiated by a lawsuit filed by a Russian citizen residing in Düsseldorf against local customs authorities. He tried to register a used car he had brought from Russia, but customs refused to process it and seized the vehicle, citing EU sanctions decisions.

The EU Court's decision of February 5, 2026, also states that the restrictions imposed by the European Union on the import of goods from Russia apply to all items included in the list of prohibited trade names of the EU Council's sanctions act. Thus, the very fact of importing sanctioned goods is sufficient grounds for applying restrictive measures, including refusal of registration and confiscation.

AfD MP detained in Germany for circumventing sanctions against Belarus05.02.26, 08:02 • 3918 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldAuto
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Düsseldorf
European Union
Luxembourg