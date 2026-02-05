$43.190.22
February 4, 09:10 PM
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
AfD MP detained in Germany for circumventing sanctions against Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

A lawmaker was detained in Germany for circumventing sanctions and transporting equipment to Belarus; this happened during a parliamentary session.

AfD MP detained in Germany for circumventing sanctions against Belarus

On Wednesday, February 4, law enforcement officers in Saxony detained Jörg Dornau, a member of the state parliament from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The politician is suspected of illegally supplying equipment to Belarus in violation of current international restrictions. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

The 56-year-old Dornau was detained directly during a session meeting after the Saxon parliament lifted his parliamentary immunity. Simultaneously with the interrogation, the police searched his home and businesses near Leipzig. According to the prosecutor's office, in 2022, the deputy organized the export of a crane manipulator, indicating Kazakhstan as a false destination, although the equipment was actually delivered to Belarus.

Earlier, Jörg Dornau had already been at the center of a scandal due to his business "Cibulka-Bel", located in Belarus. He was accused of using the labor of Belarusian political prisoners on his own plantations. Despite the seriousness of the evidence, the leader of the Saxon "AfD" Jörg Urban called the actions of law enforcement officers "politically motivated persecution."

Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it about05.01.26, 14:22 • 23007 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
Technology
Search
Alternative for Germany
Belarus
Leipzig
Germany
Kazakhstan