AfD MP detained in Germany for circumventing sanctions against Belarus

On Wednesday, February 4, law enforcement officers in Saxony detained Jörg Dornau, a member of the state parliament from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The politician is suspected of illegally supplying equipment to Belarus in violation of current international restrictions. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

The 56-year-old Dornau was detained directly during a session meeting after the Saxon parliament lifted his parliamentary immunity. Simultaneously with the interrogation, the police searched his home and businesses near Leipzig. According to the prosecutor's office, in 2022, the deputy organized the export of a crane manipulator, indicating Kazakhstan as a false destination, although the equipment was actually delivered to Belarus.

Earlier, Jörg Dornau had already been at the center of a scandal due to his business "Cibulka-Bel", located in Belarus. He was accused of using the labor of Belarusian political prisoners on his own plantations. Despite the seriousness of the evidence, the leader of the Saxon "AfD" Jörg Urban called the actions of law enforcement officers "politically motivated persecution."

