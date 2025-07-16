EU countries again failed to agree on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia

The foreign ministers of the European Union today, July 16, failed to reach an agreement on the 18th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation. This was reported by Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for "Radio Svoboda" on X, writes UNN.

There was no green light on Russian sanctions today during the debate with European ambassadors. They may return to this issue on Friday. - Jozwiak reported.

Speaking in Lublin, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski expressed an optimistic view that the European Union may soon adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. This should happen despite the public opposition of Slovakia, which blocked it yesterday.

On July 15, the European Union failed to reach an agreement on the 18th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation amid opposition from Malta and Slovakia.