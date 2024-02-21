ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

EU ambassadors approve extension of preferential trade for Ukraine

EU ambassadors approve extension of preferential trade for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124193 views

EU ambassadors approve the extension of preferential trade terms for Ukraine for another year without changes.

On Wednesday, February 21, representatives of the European Union approved the extension of special trade conditions for Ukraine for another year without any changes. The proposal has been submitted to the EU Council for consideration. This information is provided by the official press release of the European Commission, UNN reports.

Details

The press release states that the embassy representatives approved the Council's mandate to negotiate the extension of the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian and Moldovan exports to the EU for another year.

The proposal for autonomous trade measures for Ukraine aims to extend the suspension of import duties and quotas for another year (from June 6, 2024 to June 5, 2025), while strengthening the protection of sensitive agricultural sectors through existing safeguards

the release says.

Addendum Addendum

The proposal is expected to be supported by the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA) on March 7, 2024. After that, the provisions will be signed by representatives of the Council and the European Parliament and published in the Official Journal of the EU before entering into force.

Ukraine and the EU discussed further steps towards European integration, consolidation of free trade regime - Shmyhal07.02.24, 14:37 • 27173 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsBusiness News
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

