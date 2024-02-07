Ukraine and the EU discussed further steps towards European integration, consolidation of free trade regime - Shmyhal

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102953 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130220 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130951 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172361 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169946 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276828 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177985 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167040 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148737 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245323 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102582 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92742 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89729 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100326 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43757 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276822 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230527 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255960 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241800 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10089 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130222 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104083 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104185 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120457 views
Ukraine and the EU discussed further steps towards European integration, consolidation of free trade regime - Shmyhal

Ukraine and the EU discussed further steps towards European integration, consolidation of free trade regime - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27174 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine and the EU foreign policy chief discussed further steps in European integration, the free trade regime with the EU, and the creation of a mechanism for confiscating frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell discussed further joint steps in the area of European integration. One of the main areas of this year's trade relations with the EU is the work to enshrine a completely free trade regime in the Association Agreement. This was reported by Shmyhal in Telegram, UNN reports.

We discussed our further joint steps in the field of European integration. We welcome the European Commission's decision to extend the complete elimination of duties on Ukrainian products until June 2025. We believe it is important to enshrine a fully free trade regime in the Association Agreement. This is one of the main areas of our work this year in trade relations with the EU

- Shmyhal said.

He also said that they had raised the issue of toughening sanctions against the aggressor, as well as the confiscation of Russian assets.

"The time has come to create a legal mechanism that will allow us to confiscate frozen Russian assets and use them for the needs of Ukraine. I am grateful to Josep Borrell for his strong words of support that Ukraine needs to be helped with everything it needs to win," Shmyhal said.

Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister said what stage Ukraine is at in terms of screening legislation by the EU05.02.24, 14:17 • 253488 views

AddendumAddendum

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal meets in Kyiv with EU diplomat Josep Borrell, discussing confiscation of Russian assets, sanctions, European integration, and military support - Ukraine will receive 1 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
telegramTelegram
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising