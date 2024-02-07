Ukraine and the EU discussed further steps towards European integration, consolidation of free trade regime - Shmyhal

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell discussed further joint steps in the area of European integration. One of the main areas of this year's trade relations with the EU is the work to enshrine a completely free trade regime in the Association Agreement. This was reported by Shmyhal in Telegram, UNN reports.

We discussed our further joint steps in the field of European integration. We welcome the European Commission's decision to extend the complete elimination of duties on Ukrainian products until June 2025. We believe it is important to enshrine a fully free trade regime in the Association Agreement. This is one of the main areas of our work this year in trade relations with the EU - Shmyhal said.

He also said that they had raised the issue of toughening sanctions against the aggressor, as well as the confiscation of Russian assets.

"The time has come to create a legal mechanism that will allow us to confiscate frozen Russian assets and use them for the needs of Ukraine. I am grateful to Josep Borrell for his strong words of support that Ukraine needs to be helped with everything it needs to win," Shmyhal said.

