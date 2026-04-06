EU Ambassador found a fragment of a Russian "Shahed" during a walk in a Kyiv forest

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová discovered a fragment of a Russian drone during a walk in a Kyiv forest. According to her, the find was another reminder of the war in Ukraine. The diplomat shared this on her Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

Details

Katarína Mathernová recounted that she went for a morning walk in the forest. Usually, she said, during such walks she finds mushrooms or spring flowers.

"This time I found a large piece of a Shahed drone! This is how war changes a country. This is the reality of Ukraine today. My security officer carefully checked the fragment before I picked it up for a photo. It could no longer explode or harm anyone. Still, it was a deeply disturbing feeling. These drones are designed to kill. Built from simple but durable materials (such as Kevlar) and widely available components, they are cheap, mass-produced, and used in large numbers," the ambassador emphasized.

"Across the country, drones and missiles have targeted homes, energy infrastructure, and critical facilities. Despite Kyiv's plea for a ceasefire for Easter. War is everywhere. In the sky. In cities. And now, even in the forests. This cannot become normal. Walking through a spring forest and finding fragments of weapons designed to destroy human lives. Ukraine deserves peace. Ukrainians deserve to walk in their forests without fear. I wish everyone peaceful Easter holidays. In tranquility. Far from Shaheds!" Katarína Mathernová emphasized.

Recall

Due to enemy shelling, consumers in five regions were left without electricity. The most difficult situation is in Chernihiv region, and restoration work continues in Odesa.