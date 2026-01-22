$43.180.08
EU allocated first €10 million for special tribunal for Russian leadership - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The European Union has allocated the first 10 million euros for the functioning of a special tribunal on Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine. The chief EU diplomat, Kaja Kallas, stated that Russian leaders must be held accountable.

The European Union has allocated the first 10 million for the functioning of the special tribunal on Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine, which is being created under the auspices of the Council of Europe. This was announced by the EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas on the social network X, writes UNN.

Today, the EU allocated the first 10 million euros for the creation of a new Special Tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders for their role in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

- Kallas noted.

She emphasized that Russian leaders are responsible for the war and must be held accountable.

"There can be no impunity," Kallas said.

Recall

In October 2025, 26 EU member states committed to joining the creation of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This brings closer the start of the tribunal's work, which will investigate crimes of aggression.

Olga Rozgon

