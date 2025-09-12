European Commission allocates 40 million euros to prepare Ukraine for winter

The European Commission is allocating an additional 40 million euros in humanitarian aid to help Ukrainians survive their fourth winter amid Russia's aggressive war. This new support will strengthen the country's winter preparedness and protect civilians from extreme cold. This was stated in a message from the European Commission, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that EU humanitarian aid partners will provide shelter materials, repair damaged residential buildings and centers for displaced persons, and improve access to water, sanitation, and heating.

The funding will include cash assistance, solid fuel, heating appliances and insulation materials, as well as the creation of heating points. Special attention will be paid to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, people with disabilities, and displaced families living in collective centers. - the statement says.

It is also reported that through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, over 156,000 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent. In response to the large-scale destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, this aid includes energy equipment such as 9,342 generators, 6,917 transformers, and millions of energy-saving LED lamps.

In parallel, the EU and its member states have mobilized over 4.2 billion euros in humanitarian aid for Ukraine and neighboring countries. The EU has also successfully coordinated the medical evacuation of over 4,500 patients from Ukraine to hospitals in 22 European countries for treatment.

