Exclusive
10:50 AM • 780 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 4116 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 12496 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 10747 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 12711 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
05:51 AM • 36603 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 38836 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52162 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 80270 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 39993 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
Publications
Exclusives
EU extends sanctions against Russia and prepares new package - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

The European Union extended sanctions against Russia on September 12. Work on the 19th package of sanctions is also nearing completion.

EU extends sanctions against Russia and prepares new package - Kallas

The European Union on Friday, September 12, extended sanctions against Russia - at the same time, they are finalizing work on the 19th package of sanctions. This was reported on the social network "X" by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, transmits UNN.

Details

We just extended our sanctions on Russia. At the same time, we are finalising work on the 19th package – looking into additional curbs on Russian oil sales, shadow oil tankers, and banks. We’ll keep choking off the cash for Putin’s war

- she stated.

Recall

On Monday, September 15, the European Union will present a new package of sanctions, which will be agreed directly with US President Donald Trump.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Union