EU extends sanctions against Russia and prepares new package - Kallas

The European Union on Friday, September 12, extended sanctions against Russia - at the same time, they are finalizing work on the 19th package of sanctions. This was reported on the social network "X" by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, transmits UNN.

Details

We just extended our sanctions on Russia. At the same time, we are finalising work on the 19th package – looking into additional curbs on Russian oil sales, shadow oil tankers, and banks. We’ll keep choking off the cash for Putin’s war - she stated.

Recall

On Monday, September 15, the European Union will present a new package of sanctions, which will be agreed directly with US President Donald Trump.