The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Pidlasa explained what contributions Ukraine will make to the EU after accession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

After joining the EU, Ukraine will make contributions to its budget, which will include customs duties, VAT, and a monetary contribution proportional to GNI.

Pidlasa explained what contributions Ukraine will make to the EU after accession

Ukraine will have to contribute to the EU budget after accession, but will ask to postpone or reduce it. This was stated by MP, head of the budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa, reports UNN.

Details

Yesterday, together with the European Commission, we conducted an official screening of Ukrainian legislation regarding financial and budgetary provisions. 90% of the EU budget is filled with contributions from member states. When Ukraine joins the EU, we will also make such contributions. Although under the current system of EU budget distribution, it is believed that Ukraine will be a net recipient of EU money

- Pidlasa reported.

She noted that Ukraine's contribution will consist of:

  • customs payments (the EU is primarily a customs union. Member countries keep only 25% of customs payments, and transfer 75% to the EU budget);
    • VAT (0.3% of collected VAT, but no more than half of gross national income);
      • monetary contribution, proportional to the size of gross national income (after receiving customs payments and VAT, the difference between planned expenditures and EU budget revenues is covered by contributions from member states - but in fact this is 70% of EU budget revenues);
        • fee for unprocessed plastic packaging (0.8 euros per 1 kg of waste).

          In the future, we will open an account at the NBU, where these funds will be accumulated for further transfer to the EU budget. We are asking for a transitional period (after joining the EU) for the collection of unprocessed plastic packaging, because we currently lack legislation and infrastructure for accounting for this waste

          - Pidlasa added.

          According to her, due to significant defense expenditures and post-war recovery, Ukraine will ask to temporarily postpone or reduce Ukraine's contributions to the EU budget, which is part of the collected VAT and is calculated depending on the gross national income.

          Recall

          Ukraine and the European Commission began screening Ukrainian legislation under the last negotiation chapter in the agriculture cluster. Meetings lasted until September 10 in a hybrid format.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          EconomyPolitics
          National Bank of Ukraine
          European Commission
          Roksolana Pidlasa
          Ukraine