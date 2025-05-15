EU accuses TikTok of violating digital advertising rules

The European Commission has accused TikTok of violating EU digital advertising laws. This is reported on the official website of the European Commission, UNN writes.

"Today, the Commission informed TikTok of its preliminary view that the company is failing to comply with its Digital Services Act (DSA) obligations to publish an advertising repository. Such an advertising repository is crucial for researchers and civil society to identify fraudulent advertising, hybrid threat campaigns, and coordinated information operations and fake advertising, particularly in the context of elections," the press release said.

In particular, it is noted that the European Commission has found that the TikTok platform does not provide sufficient information on advertising content, target audience and advertisers.

"Moreover, TikTok's advertising repository does not allow the public to conduct comprehensive searches of advertising based on this information, thereby limiting the usefulness of the tool," the European Commission said.

"In our preliminary view, TikTok is not complying with the DSA in key areas of its advertising repository, which prevents a full audit of the risks posed by its advertising and targeting systems," said EU Executive Vice President for Technology Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen.

According to the information, the European Commission's preliminary findings are based on an in-depth investigation that included, among other things, an analysis of the company's internal documents, testing of TikTok tools, and interviews with experts in the field.

"By sending preliminary findings, the Commission informs TikTok of its preliminary view that it is violating the DSA. This does not affect the outcome of the investigation," the statement said.

In order to protect its rights, TikTok is currently able to review the results of the investigation and submit a written response. Consultations with the European Council for Digital Services will continue in parallel. If the allegations are confirmed, TikTok may be fined up to 6% of its global annual revenue and will also be subject to increased scrutiny by the EC.

Earlier it was reported that TikTok must pay a fine of 530 million euros, as it illegally sent personal data of Europeans to China and was not transparent enough with users.