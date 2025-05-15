EU accuses TikTok of violating digital advertising rules

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 10910 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 22953 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 24762 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49570 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126414 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126268 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239490 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101693 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70756 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 187908 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25716 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121082 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188219 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239491 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 187908 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203187 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25747 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86533 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61060 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82053 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 91535 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

EU accuses TikTok of violating digital advertising rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

The European Commission believes that TikTok does not provide enough information about advertising content and restricts advertising search. If the accusations are confirmed, the company faces a fine of up to 6% of its income.

EU accuses TikTok of violating digital advertising rules

The European Commission has accused TikTok of violating EU digital advertising laws. This is reported on the official website of the European Commission, UNN writes.

Details 

"Today, the Commission informed TikTok of its preliminary view that the company is failing to comply with its Digital Services Act (DSA) obligations to publish an advertising repository. Such an advertising repository is crucial for researchers and civil society to identify fraudulent advertising, hybrid threat campaigns, and coordinated information operations and fake advertising, particularly in the context of elections," the press release said.

In particular, it is noted that the European Commission has found that the TikTok platform does not provide sufficient information on advertising content, target audience and advertisers. 

"Moreover, TikTok's advertising repository does not allow the public to conduct comprehensive searches of advertising based on this information, thereby limiting the usefulness of the tool," the European Commission said.

"In our preliminary view, TikTok is not complying with the DSA in key areas of its advertising repository, which prevents a full audit of the risks posed by its advertising and targeting systems," said EU Executive Vice President for Technology Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen.

TikTok has restricted search queries regarding the scandalous video of Macron and Merz from their trip to Kyiv14.05.25, 22:05 • 4174 views

According to the information, the European Commission's preliminary findings are based on an in-depth investigation that included, among other things, an analysis of the company's internal documents, testing of TikTok tools, and interviews with experts in the field. 

"By sending preliminary findings, the Commission informs TikTok of its preliminary view that it is violating the DSA. This does not affect the outcome of the investigation," the statement said.

In order to protect its rights, TikTok is currently able to review the results of the investigation and submit a written response. Consultations with the European Council for Digital Services will continue in parallel. If the allegations are confirmed, TikTok may be fined up to 6% of its global annual revenue and will also be subject to increased scrutiny by the EC.

Let us remind you 

Earlier it was reported that TikTok must pay a fine of 530 million euros, as it illegally sent personal data of Europeans to China and was not transparent enough with users.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
TikTok
European Commission
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
China
Kyiv
Brent
$64.11
Bitcoin
$102,389.50
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$34.93
Золото
$3,181.81
Ethereum
$2,555.55