EU accession and sanctions pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy met with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy met with European Commission President von der Leyen in Brussels to discuss Ukraine's EU accession negotiations, strengthening sanctions against Russia, using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense, and trade and transport liberalization.
In Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.
The Head of State noted the recent confirmation by the European Commission that Ukraine had fulfilled the necessary steps for the start of negotiations on the accession to the EU. The leaders discussed all priority issues related to this topic.
Special attention was paid to the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and the adoption of the 14th EU sanctions package, using the excess profits from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense needs, and continuing trade and transport liberalization.
The President thanked Ursula von der Leyen for her personal participation in the first Peace Summit and support in engaging the countries of the Global South, the Presidential Administration added.
