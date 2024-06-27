$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 84516 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 93761 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 112681 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 185410 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230220 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141555 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367954 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181518 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149510 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197839 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Zelenskyy wants to discuss with EU leaders next steps towards membership, points to urgency of promised military aid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19159 views

Arriving at the European Council meeting in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his desire to discuss with EU leaders the next steps after the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc, as well as pressing issues such as air defense and the need for urgent delivery of military aid packages.

Zelenskyy wants to discuss with EU leaders next steps towards membership, points to urgency of promised military aid

Upon arrival at the European Council meeting in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would like to discuss with EU leaders the next steps after the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc, as well as urgent issues such as air defense, noting that some of what has been agreed upon is urgently needed on the battlefield, UNN reports.

Details

"First of all, I thank you and, of course, all the EU leaders for this historic result (of the start of accession negotiations - ed.). We have been waiting for this for a long time... And everyone, civilians and, of course, our heroes on the battlefield, you know how much we want to be in the EU. Now we see this strong, historic step forward. And thank you very much for this support and for this result - the start of negotiations," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that "this is very important for all of us, for the whole of Ukraine.

The EU held the first intergovernmental ministerial conference to start accession negotiations with Ukraine.25.06.24, 23:45 • 28039 views

"And, of course, we have to work on the next steps. You always say that we are too fast, but we need (it), so we will discuss this with the leaders today, our next steps," Zelensky said. - And, of course, there are urgent things. Air defense is one thing. And, of course, all these packages, thanks to all the partners, are things that we have signed or accepted, but we urgently need them on the battlefield. Some of these military packages.

The Head of State also expressed gratitude for the decision on Russian frozen assets, "which we can use and have - these 50 billion euros". "This is very important," he said.

Borrell confirms that the EU will allocate €1.4 billion from the proceeds of Russian frozen assets for weapons for Ukraine24.06.24, 22:52 • 86704 views

Zelensky also touched on the issue of sanctions.

"And we started to discuss, I think, the moment of certain risks with some sanctions that we see, especially with some Russian oligarchs, you know, that sanctions were imposed against these oligarchs (...) And now we see the risk that some sanctions will be lifted. And so I also want to discuss this with our partners," he said.

EU court lifts sanctions against Russian oligarch Pumpyansky26.06.24, 14:53 • 16892 views

"And I want to discuss with the leaders our next step (after the inaugural Peace Summit - ed.) in preparing for the second summit," Zelensky said.

The President's Office announced plans for the second day of the Peace Summit16.06.24, 12:42 • 27216 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
European Council
European Union
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
