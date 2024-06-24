$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Borrell confirms that the EU will allocate €1.4 billion from the proceeds of Russian frozen assets for weapons for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86704 views

The EU will allocate €1.4 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with weapons, including air defense equipment, ammunition, and support for Ukrainian industry.

Borrell confirms that the EU will allocate €1.4 billion from the proceeds of Russian frozen assets for weapons for Ukraine

EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell confirmed the agreement of the EU countries to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to buy weapons for Ukraine and the first tranche of 1.4 billion euros. This is stated on the website of the European Union, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Borrell confirmed that the EU has reached an agreement on the use of proceeds from Russian assets in favor of Ukraine and the first tranche will amount to 1.4 billion euros.

Ministers today agreed on a legislative framework to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to replenish the European Peace Fund

he said.

According to him, these funds will be used in favor of Ukraine "as quickly as possible.

EUR 1.4 billion will be available next month and another EUR 1 billion by the end of the year. They will be provided to Ukraine for the following three purposes: air defense, ammunition, and support for Ukrainian industry

Josep Borrell elaborated.

Borrell also reiterated that the EU had found a way around Hungary's constant attempts to block the decision.

We understand that from a legal point of view, since one country did not participate in the decision to use the assets, it cannot participate in the decision on what purposes to use them for. Now the work we still need to do on the European Peace Fund will accelerate without this blocking factor. Leaders will talk about this at the next summit

He said.

This summer, Ukraine will receive the first 1.5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets-Dombrovskis21.06.24, 19:45 • 33558 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomyPolitics
