The President's Office announced plans for the second day of the Peace Summit

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that on the second day of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, work on important security issues will continue. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram page of the head of the Presidential Office.

Today we continue our work at the Peace Summit. We are working on a roadmap for important security issues. - Andriy Yermak said.

Recall

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Daria Zarivna said that Ukraine's position on the return of prisoners of war is clear and precisea. It is an exchange based on the "all for all" formula.