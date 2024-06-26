EU court lifts sanctions against Russian oligarch Pumpyansky

The European Court of general jurisdiction granted the claim of Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky to lift EU sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decision of the court.

Details

The court annulles the decision of the Council of the European Union on restrictive measures against Pumpyansky and his wife Galina.

In addition, the court also ordered the EU Council to pay the costs incurred by the Russian billionaire. Pumpyansky's fortune, according to Forbes, exceeds three billion dollars.

It should be noted that in November 2023, his son Alexander Pumpyansky also achieved the lifting of sanctions. The EU Council then failed to prove that the businessman's son remains in touch with his father and his companies.

Addition

Sanctions against Dmitry Pumpyansky were introduced in March 2022. At that time, he was actually the owner (controlled 90% of the shares) of the pipe Metallurgical Company, and was also the president and beneficiary of the Sinara group.

Then his family members – his wife and son-were also restricted. Alexander Pumpyansky was a member of the board of Directors of companies owned by his father. Galina Pumpyanskaya was sanctioned because she headed a fund owned by her husband's company.

EU extends individual sanctions against Russia for another six months

The EU explained that The Pumpyansky business is closely connected with the Kremlin and allows, at the expense of its scale, the Russian authorities to pay for the military invasion of Ukraine.

However, Pumpyansky left his positions in both companies and appealed the sanctions in court.

According to the court's decision, The fact that Dmitry Pumpyansky joined the top managers of TMK and Sinara in the past does not allow him to be attributed to "leading businessmen working in the Russian Federation", or "businessmen involved in sectors of the economy that provide a significant source of income for the government of the Russian Federation", which was the basis for the introduction of sanctions.

The court also called insignificant the argument that the businessman was among the participants of the meeting between President Vladimir Putin and members of the Russian Union of industrialists and entrepreneurs on February 24, 2022.

Recall

The EU has imposed a 14-1 package of sanctions against Russia. It covers 116 Russian individuals and legal entities, including such propagandists as singers Shaman and Polina Gagarina, actor Ivan Okhlobystin and others.