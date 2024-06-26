EU court lifts sanctions against Russian oligarch Pumpyansky

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

EU court lifts sanctions against Russian oligarch Pumpyansky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16892 views

The European Court of general jurisdiction has lifted EU sanctions against Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky and his wife Galina, ordering the EU Council to pay their legal costs.

EU court lifts sanctions against Russian oligarch Pumpyansky

The European Court of general jurisdiction  granted the claim of Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky to lift EU sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decision of the court.

Details 

The court annulles the decision of the Council of the European Union on restrictive measures against Pumpyansky and his wife Galina.

In addition, the court also ordered the EU Council to pay the costs incurred by the Russian billionaire. Pumpyansky's fortune, according to Forbes, exceeds three billion dollars.

It should be noted that in November 2023, his son Alexander Pumpyansky also achieved the lifting of sanctions. The EU Council then failed to prove that the businessman's son remains in touch with his father and his companies.

Addition

Sanctions against Dmitry Pumpyansky were introduced in March 2022. At that time, he was actually the owner (controlled 90% of the shares) of the pipe Metallurgical Company, and was also the president and beneficiary of the Sinara group.

Then his family members – his wife and son-were also restricted. Alexander Pumpyansky was a member of the board of Directors of companies owned by his father. Galina Pumpyanskaya was sanctioned because she headed a fund owned by her husband's company.

EU extends individual sanctions against Russia for another six months

The EU explained that The Pumpyansky business is closely connected with the Kremlin and allows, at the expense of its scale, the Russian authorities to pay for the military invasion of Ukraine.

However, Pumpyansky left his positions in both companies and appealed the sanctions in court.

According to the court's decision, The fact that Dmitry Pumpyansky joined the top managers of TMK and Sinara in the past does not allow him to be attributed to "leading businessmen working in the Russian Federation", or "businessmen involved in sectors of the economy that provide a significant source of income for the government of the Russian Federation", which was the basis for the introduction of sanctions. 

The court also called insignificant the argument that the businessman was among the participants of the meeting between President Vladimir Putin and members of the Russian Union of industrialists and entrepreneurs on February 24, 2022.

Recall

The EU has imposed a 14-1 package of sanctions against Russia. It covers 116 Russian individuals and legal entities, including such propagandists as singers Shaman and Polina Gagarina, actor Ivan Okhlobystin and others.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
