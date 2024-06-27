Ukraine and the EU signed a security agreement: the Presidential Administration published the text of the document

In Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen signed the Joint Security Commitments between Ukraine and the EU. The Presidential Administration has released the details and the text of the agreement, UNN reports.

Details

For the first time, these agreements enshrine a multilateral, long-term commitment by all 27 EU member states to provide Ukraine with broad support in all key areas: military, financial, humanitarian and political assistance for ten years.

At the same time, the document sets out long-term commitments to support our country until it joins the EU, as well as the readiness of the European Union and its member states to support Ukraine on its path to membership.

It reaffirms the readiness of all Member States to strengthen EU sanctions against Russia, to combat attempts to circumvent them, and to cooperate in countering hybrid and cyber threats and ensuring free navigation in the Black and Azov Seas.

In particular, we are talking about the opening of the EU Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv and cooperation between our country and the European Union in the defense industry.

The joint security commitments with the EU complement and strengthen the existing bilateral security agreements concluded with member states, and also consolidate the commitment to support our country for those member states that have not yet joined the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

For the first time, a document signed by the EU with a third country provides for an appropriate consultation mechanism in case of possible future aggression (within 24 hours).

The joint security commitments between Ukraine and the EU were concluded pursuant to the G7 Joint Declaration of July 12, 2023.

Text of the agreement:

"The European Union and Ukraine share common values, namely democracy, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, the rule of law, and common interests in peace, security, stability and prosperity.

Committed to these shared values and interests, and in line with the European Council Conclusions and the Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine of 12 July 2023 , the European Union and its Member States will contribute in the long term and together with partners to provide a security commitment to Ukraine that will help Ukraine defend itself, resist destabilization attempts and deter future acts of aggression.

The European Union and Ukraine reaffirm their strong condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which is a clear violation of the UN Charter. The European Union reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders as of 1991, for Ukraine's inherent right to self-defense against Russian aggression as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, and for its pursuit of a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace.

The European Union reaffirms that the future of Ukraine and its citizens lies with the European Union and recalls the historic decisions of the European Council to grant Ukraine candidate status and to start accession negotiations with Ukraine. The European Union commends Ukraine for the significant progress it has made, despite Russia's ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine.

The European Union and its member states make a crucial contribution to Ukraine's immediate and long-term security and resilience through military and civilian assistance, humanitarian, financial, trade and economic support, accommodation of displaced persons, support for reform, recovery and reconstruction, as well as restrictive measures, support for accountability mechanisms, diplomatic support and global outreach to partners. The European Union supports Ukraine's reforms on its path to EU membership and is committed to fully utilizing the potential of the existing Association Agreement and Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area. The total assistance to Ukraine and its people from the European Union and its member states currently amounts to almost 108 billion euros, including 39 billion euros in military support, of which 6.1 billion euros is provided through the European Peace Facility (EPF). The newly established Assistance Fund for Ukraine under the EPF adds an additional €5 billion for 2024 to provide further military assistance and training, and further comparable annual increases could be envisaged until 2027, taking into account Ukraine's needs and subject to political guidance from the Council. In addition, the European Union has established a €50 billion Financial Instrument for Ukraine to provide predictable financial support to Ukraine for the period 2024-2027 (€7.9 billion has already been disbursed). The European Union has also agreed to use the extraordinary proceeds from Russia's immobilized assets to support Ukraine.

The European Union is determined to continue to provide Ukraine and its people with all the necessary political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support for as long and as intensively as necessary.

Building on existing support, the European Union's security commitments include predictable, long-term and sustainable support for Ukraine's security and defense, in particular through Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) missions, as well as broader security commitments that should be taken into account in a holistic manner. Security, resilience and defense support, as well as macro-financial, humanitarian, reconstruction and reform assistance, will be mutually reinforcing.

Military support and security commitments will be provided with full respect for the security and defense policies of individual Member States and taking into account the security and defense interests of all Member States.

For its part, Ukraine is committed:

continue to implement reforms, in particular in line with its path to the European Union, as well as in the security, intelligence and defense sectors. This includes civilian oversight of the Security and Defense Forces, the effectiveness and transparency of defense institutions, and strengthening the defense industry based on the European Defense Industrial Strategy;

Strengthen transparency and accountability measures for the aid received;

to make a positive contribution to the security of the European Union and its Member States, in particular through the exchange of information and lessons learned, as appropriate.

I. Commitments on security and defense aspects

1. Predictable, efficient, sustainable and long-term provision of military equipment

With the establishment of the Assistance Fund for Ukraine under the EPF, the European Union will continue to support the provision of both lethal and non-lethal military equipment and training to Ukraine. Building on EU and bilateral ammunition initiatives, including the 1 million rounds initiative, as well as missiles and air defense equipment, the European Union and its Member States will accelerate and intensify the provision of all necessary military assistance. The budget of the Assistance Fund for Ukraine for 2024 will amount to 5 billion euros. Further comparable annual increases may be envisaged until 2027, based on Ukraine's needs and subject to the political leadership of the Council. This support will continue to be determined by the evolving needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and will complement bilateral efforts of EU member states. The EU's support will be provided in consultation with partners, in particular through the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, and to foster cooperation between European and Ukrainian partners in the defense industry.

2. Military training and defense reform

The European Union will continue to provide training to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular through the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM). Future training targets should be continuously adjusted in terms of numbers and skills in line with the combat needs identified by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and in coordination with partners. The EU's training efforts should also contribute to the long-term reform of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian security and defense sector, in particular in the areas of governance and professional military education.

3. Cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defense industries

The European Union and Ukraine will promote deeper cooperation between defense companies in the spirit of the European Defense Industrial Strategy. The European Union and Ukraine will mutually benefit from initiatives that will enable Ukraine to participate in joint procurement and support the Ukrainian defence industry in increasing industrial production and strengthening links with the European Defence Industrial and Technological Base, in particular through the EU Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv. The European Union and Ukraine recognize the need to increase and ensure the timely availability of defense products by developing a more flexible and resilient European and Ukrainian defense industrial and technological base capable of ensuring security of supply, taking into account existing measures of EU member states. The European Union will work with Ukraine to strengthen the protection of technologies and intellectual property rights in the defense industry.

Enhanced cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry will help strengthen Ukraine's self-defense capabilities and increase the ability of the European defense industry to meet the needs of both member states and Ukraine.

4. Resilience, cyber and hybrid threats, including foreign information manipulation and interference

The European Union and Ukraine will enhance cooperation in the field of resilience, focusing on countering hybrid and cyber threats, foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI), and critical infrastructure protection. The EU will support Ukraine in preventing, deterring and responding to these threats through the integrated use of EU tools, and will enhance cyber resilience through capacity building, cyber security training, support for legislation and policy development, methodological interoperability, technical assistance, and, where appropriate, support for rapid response measures. The European Union and its member states will also benefit from Ukraine's experience in these areas.

The European Union and Ukraine will seek to further intensify political and technical cooperation on cybersecurity, in particular through the established cyber dialogue. Ukraine will seek to strengthen cooperation within the European Center of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats (Helsinki, Finland).

The EU and Ukraine will work to strengthen social cohesion as an important aspect of societal resilience. The EU will support the stabilization of the liberated and adjacent territories, the reintegration of displaced persons and veterans, and the overcoming of the consequences of war trauma.

5. Military and civilian mine action

Mine action will remain a key element in the short and long term. The European Union will continue to support military and civilian mine action, including humanitarian demining, building on existing actions to strengthen the capacity of the Ukrainian authorities to address the effects of the extensive contamination caused by landmines, sea mines and explosive remnants of war, and to clear land for productive use, as well as to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea region. The European Union and Ukraine will continue to cooperate on a more coordinated and integrated approach to the management of mine action activities.

6. Civilian security sector reform and support to law enforcement agencies

The European Union will continue to support Ukraine's civilian security sector, intelligence and border management reforms in line with Ukraine's EU path and the overall strategic plan for reforming the entire law enforcement sector, in particular through the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM). In this regard, the Mission will provide strategic advice and practical support to reform efforts in line with EU standards and international principles of good governance and human rights. Ukraine is committed to adopting and effectively implementing such reforms. The European Union will also continue to strengthen the capacity of Ukrainian institutions in the civilian security sector, integrated border management and the fight against organized and cross-border crime, and to help address the immediate challenges of the war, such as supporting efforts to account for, investigate and prosecute international crimes, in particular against Ukrainian cultural heritage, and to restore the rule of law in the liberated and adjacent territories, in particular through EUAM. Ukraine commits to rapidly develop appropriate control and investigation capacities to effectively counter and prosecute large-scale smuggling of any goods.

7. Preventing and combating the proliferation of firearms, small arms and light weapons

The European Union and Ukraine will intensify efforts to prevent and combat the uncontrolled circulation of firearms, small arms and light weapons (SALW), ammunition and explosives. The European Union will continue to support Ukraine in building a robust capacity to monitor stockpiles, acquire and possess firearms and SALW, investigate and prosecute illicit possession and trade, and support international cooperation and assistance in this area. The EU will support the identification and development of appropriate structures for the effective control and disposal of firearms and SALW. The EU and Ukraine will also actively expose and counter Russian information manipulations in this area.

8. Support for energy security, energy transition and nuclear safety

The European Union will continue to support energy security and energy transition, nuclear safety in Ukraine, as well as strengthening the Ukrainian nuclear regulatory authority and providing capacity building support on radiological, chemical, biological and nuclear (CBRN) issues, as well as on strategic trade controls (export control of dual-use goods and technologies). Given Ukraine's path to the EU, Ukraine will work on harmonization with the EU acquis. The Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) will continue to provide assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector in the form of equipment and services, as well as CBRN assistance. The European Union and Ukraine will deepen cooperation within the EU Initiative "Centers of Excellence for CBRN Threat Reduction" to strengthen security capabilities and effective counteraction to CBRN threats and preparedness for man-made disasters.

9. Sharing intelligence and satellite imagery

The European Union and Ukraine will continue to exchange intelligence and satellite imagery within agreed parameters.

II. Broader security commitments

1. Support Ukraine's progress in its accession to the European Union and continue to support reforms

The European Union emphasizes that enlargement is a geostrategic investment in peace, security, stability and prosperity. The European Union will continue to support Ukraine's EU path and related reforms. Ukraine commits to intensify its reform efforts, in particular in the area of the rule of law, in line with the principle of merit-based accession and with the support of the EU.

2. Continued diplomatic support for Ukraine and global outreach to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine

The European Union and Ukraine welcome the outcome of the Ukraine Peace Summit held in June 2024 in Switzerland.

The European Union and its Member States will continue to strive to secure the widest possible international support, especially from key developing countries and countries with economies in transition, for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, in accordance with the key principles and objectives of the Ukrainian peace formula. The decision on the actual conditions for the negotiations will be made by Ukraine.

3. Projected financial support and support for recovery, reconstruction and modernization

The European Union will provide predictable financial support to preserve the macroeconomic stability of the state and to support recovery, reconstruction and modernization, economic growth, EU accession reforms and overall resilience, in particular through the Ukraine Facility implemented in accordance with the Ukraine Plan and other relevant instruments and programs, as well as the Team Europe approach. This support will take into account the aspects of defense, resilience and social cohesion and will cover aspects such as resilience of critical infrastructure such as energy and transport, military mobility of infrastructure, cybersecurity, industrial policy in support of the defense industry, humanitarian demining, and the needs of the liberated and adjacent territories. The EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UPCM) will continue to support Ukraine's emergency services to protect people and civilian infrastructure.

4. Gradual integration into the EU Single Market

The European Union will continue to support Ukraine's economy through trade facilitation, fully utilizing the enormous potential of the Association Agreement, including the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area. The European Union will continue to invest in improving connectivity with Ukraine, in particular to ensure adequate capacity of the Solidarity Roads, given the ongoing threats to Black Sea navigation from Russia, and will prepare for increased trade flows on Ukraine's route to the EU as the EU acquis is implemented. The EU will also continue to work on integrating Ukraine's transportation, telecommunications, and energy networks into trans-European networks.

5. Continuous protection of people fleeing Russian aggression

The European Union will continue to provide protection and assistance in the European Union to people fleeing Russia's war of aggression. The European Union will also continue to provide support to internally displaced persons and other vulnerable groups, including the elderly and persons with disabilities.

6. Continued readiness to maintain and introduce new restrictive measures to maintain pressure on Russia, as well as full and effective implementation of existing sanctions

The European Union and Ukraine will continue to further increase pressure on Russia to undermine its ability to wage a war of aggression, including through sanctions imposed on Russia, on those who provide material support to its war of aggression against Ukraine, and on those in third countries who enable sanctions to be circumvented. The European Union will continue to strive for the full and effective implementation of sanctions, as well as to counteract their circumvention. The European Union will continue to work on further restrictive measures in close coordination with Ukraine and its partners.

7. Continue to work on using the proceeds from Russia's immobilized assets to support Ukraine

The European Union will continue to work to use the excess profits of private entities derived directly from Russia's immobilized assets to support Ukraine in accordance with existing contractual obligations, in line with EU and international law, and in coordination with partners.

8. Support for accountability mechanisms for international crimes, including a tribunal for the crime of aggression

The European Union and Ukraine reaffirm that there can be no impunity. The European Union and Ukraine will remain firmly committed to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and other international crimes committed in connection with Russia's aggressive war of aggression against Ukraine, including through investigations and prosecutions, where possible, by the International Criminal Court. It will support the establishment of a tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine and will continue to support the work of the International Center for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA). The European Union will also continue to support all stages of the accountability cycle, from investigation to proper prosecution and trial, which will ultimately provide redress and compensation to victims. As a first tangible step in this direction, the European Union reaffirms its support for the Council of Europe Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

9. Further development of regional cooperation, in particular within the Eastern Partnership and in the Black Sea region

The European Union will continue to promote regional cooperation that will enhance Ukraine's overall resilience and security. The Eastern Partnership in all its dimensions will continue to contribute to strengthening the resilience of neighboring countries. Regional cooperation on security-related issues (including enhanced security dialogue, countering cyber and hybrid threats, protecting critical maritime energy, transport and digital infrastructure, and countering foreign information manipulation and interference) will remain crucial and will continue at the appropriate levels, including through cyber dialogues and working arrangements. The EU's strategic approach to the Black Sea region will further strengthen regional cooperation and resilience. Building on Black Sea synergies, a more strategic approach to the Black Sea will help unlock the region's economic, democratic and partnership potential in a secure and stable environment. Black Sea regional cooperation will be key to overcoming transnational challenges such as demining and pollution.

The EU and its Member States remain steadfast in their demand that the Russian Federation stop obstructing freedom of navigation in the Azov and Black Seas, which is causing or exacerbating regional and international crises and disruptions, including for Ukraine's agricultural sector and global food security.

III. Consultation mechanisms

In addition to the existing mechanisms of political dialogue, including regular meetings at the highest, ministerial and other levels, including annual security and defense dialogues, the European Union and Ukraine are ready to hold extraordinary consultations, which will be organized by mutual agreement.

In the event of future aggression, the European Union and Ukraine will, at the request of either party, consult within 24 hours on the needs of Ukraine in the exercise of its right to self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. The European Union and Ukraine will determine promptly the necessary next steps in accordance with these commitments, without prejudice to the specific security and defense policies of individual Member States. The European Union and its Member States will also discuss additional measures to deter any military escalation against Ukraine. In order to ensure the broadest and most effective possible response to any future armed attack, the participants may amend these provisions to align with any mechanism that Ukraine may subsequently agree with other international partners, including the parties to the Joint Declaration of July 12, 2023.

IV. Final provisions

The European Union and Ukraine agree that the European Union's security commitments to Ukraine will remain in force as Ukraine continues its European path. The European Union and Ukraine will continue to take concrete measures in the areas defined by these commitments. The European Union and Ukraine are ready to continuously deepen their cooperation on the basis of mutual agreement and to review the European Union's security commitments no later than ten years from the date of signature of these commitments.

The European Union and Ukraine agree that the European Union's long-term commitment to Ukraine will continue on the basis that Ukraine respects and strives to promote the values on which the Union was founded, as set out in Article 2 of the Treaty on European Union, namely respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities.

The security commitments of the European Union and bilateral security commitments concluded between the Member States of the European Union and Ukraine are complementary and mutually reinforcing. The European Union will facilitate coordination among the Member States of the European Union and cooperate with other partners in the implementation of relevant security commitments.