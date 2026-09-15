Estonia is in talks with France about joining the nuclear deterrence initiative

Estonia is discussing with France the possibility of joining the French nuclear deterrence initiative. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated this on the sidelines of the European Arctic Summit, AFP reports, writes UNN.

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According to Michal, this concerns a complex format of cooperation that requires the relevant capabilities and readiness on the part of the state seeking to join.

This is not an initiative you simply join. It requires certain capabilities, readiness, and so on Michal said.

Estonia is already under NATO's nuclear umbrella

The prime minister emphasized that Estonia is already protected by NATO's nuclear deterrence mechanisms. At the same time, France supports the country's security with its military contingent stationed on Estonian territory.

We are already under NATO's nuclear umbrella. France also supports our independence with its troops in Estonia. So if cooperation in the field of nuclear weapons can deepen, it will probably develop in this direction Michal said.

Thus, the talks with Paris concern the possible deepening of existing defense cooperation; however, no final decision on Estonia's participation in the initiative has been reported so far.

Finland has joined the French nuclear initiative in Europe